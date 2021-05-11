Texas A&M softball team to open SEC tournament; Herzog earns All-SEC honors

The SEC tournament hasn’t been kind to the Aggies, who are 0-6 in the event with four of the losses by one run. It will be a new experience for most of the team with only three starters returning from the 2019 team that lost to Mississippi State at Davis Diamond — senior center fielder Kelbi Fortenberry, junior outfielder Morgan Smith and junior catcher Haley Lee. There was no SEC tournament last year because of COVID-19.

NOTES — The A&M-Tennessee winner will advance to play second-seeded Arkansas at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. ... A&M played three games this season at Rhoads Stadium, getting swept by Alabama, which is the No. 1 seed for the tourney. ... Herzog was A&M’s lone first-team pick on the coaches’ All-SEC team. Freshman outfielder Bre Warren made the second team. Wiggins and Warren also made the all-freshman team. Lee didn’t receive any honors despite hitting a team-high .424 with 22 homers and 43 RBIs. She was named one of 25 finalists for USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year. Alabama’s Bailey Hemphill was the first-team catcher and the league’s most valuable player. Kentucky junior Kayla Kowalik (.509, 12 HRs, 35 RBIs) was the second-team catcher and she’s one of 10 finalists for USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year . ... A&M sophomore outfielder/first baseman Shaylee Ackerman (.280, 12 HRs, 37 RBIs) missed the Florida series with back issues. “I think she’s likely to play [against Tennessee], which would give us a boos, and give us a little more depth,” Evans said. ... A&M was hoping to get graduate transfer left-handed pitcher Kelsey Broadus back for the Florida series, but she hasn’t fully recovered from a foot injury. Broadus (3-3, 2.75 ERA) has been wearing a protective boot to prevent her injury from becoming a stress fracture. ... A&M is ranked 41st in the RPI. Tennessee is 11th. Mock 64-team NCAA softball tournament brackets have A&M in the Austin Regional. ... In Tennessee’s 3-2 victory over A&M, the Aggies tied the game in the fifth on solo home runs by Herzog and Trinity Cannon, but the Lady Vols took the lead in the next inning on a wild pitch. ... No. 13 seed South Carolina (27-25, 4-20) won 3-1 over No. 12 seed Auburn (27-22, 7-17) in the tournament’s only game Tuesday.