Texas A&M softball team to open SEC tournament against Tennessee

The Texas A&M softball team carries a six-game losing streak into the Southeastern Conference tournament, but it also brings confidence into Wednesday’s game against 19th-ranked Tennessee in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
A&M (31-20, 8-16) was swept the last two weekends by 17th-ranked Kentucky and fourth-ranked Florida, but half the games came down to one swing.
“I just think we need to keep playing the way we’ve been playing,” A&M shortstop Rylen Wiggins said. “Honestly, we just need to keep pushing, and things will work out in our favor.”
A&M has lost 10 straight games to ranked teams with half of them decided by one or two runs.
“We’ve just got to keep going. We’ve got to keep plugging along,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “We’ve got to keep things in perspective. It’s not easy when you’re dealing with young people, but I think our kids have done a good job.”
A&M was at its best at Florida last weekend. The Gators, needing a sweep to tie Arkansas for the regular-season title, did just that but needed a pair of walk-off homers to win two of the three games.
“We had a chance to win two of the three games but just couldn’t finish it,” Evans said. “It’s all part of the process. As hard as it is and not fun, I do think we’re playing well. I think we’re staying together as a team. I think we’re competing as hard as we can compete. We’ve just got to finish.”
Wiggins was one of three A&M freshmen who started against Florida.
“It’s frustration knowing that we are that close, but it’s also confidence knowing that we are so much younger and we’re still putting up that fight,” Wiggins said.
A&M’s seven one-run losses this season include a 3-2 setback to Tennessee on March 6 at Davis Diamond. The teams opted to play a nonconference game since they weren’t going to meet in SEC play and last year’s series was canceled because of COVID-19. Tennessee prevailed behind junior right-hander Ashley Rogers, who allowed only three hits. She struck out 10 and walked only one.
“At least we’ve seen her and we understand what she presents,” Evans said. “It is nice to have a little bit of familiarity, even if it was only one game.”
Rogers is 23-8 for the season but only 9-7 in league play. She appeared in 17 SEC games, making 14 starts with 12 complete games.
“Our key is to get to Rogers and make them go to their bullpen,” Evans said.
Tenth-seeded A&M has more balance in the circle with junior Makinzy Herzog (12-5, 2.53 ERA), senior Kayla Poynter (9-8, 2.42) and freshman Grace Uribe (7-4, 3.35) each making at least 12 starts.
Evans said all three pitched well at times against Florida.
“It’s a matter of using those kids in the right combination to get the win,” Evans said.
Seventh-seeded Tennessee (39-12, 12-11) has lost four of its last five games. The Lady Vols lost two of three at home last weekend to 15th-ranked Missouri with the lone victory a one-hitter by Rogers. Tennessee lost a doubleheader at Mississippi State two days before the Missouri series. Those games had been rescheduled because of COVID-19.
The SEC tournament hasn’t been kind to the Aggies, who are 0-6 in the event with four of the losses by one run. It will be a new experience for most of the team with only three starters returning from the 2019 team that lost to Mississippi State at Davis Diamond — senior center fielder Kelbi Fortenberry, junior outfielder Morgan Smith and junior catcher Haley Lee. There was no SEC tournament last year because of COVID-19.
•
NOTES — The A&M-Tennessee winner will advance to play second-seeded Arkansas at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. ... A&M played three games this season at Rhoads Stadium, getting swept by Alabama, which is the No. 1 seed for the tourney. ... Herzog was A&M’s lone first-team pick on the coaches’ All-SEC team. Freshman outfielder Bre Warren made the second team. Wiggins and Warren also made the all-freshman team. Lee didn’t receive any honors despite hitting a team-high .424 with 22 homers and 43 RBIs. She was named one of 25 finalists for USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year. Alabama’s Bailey Hemphill was the first-team catcher and the league’s most valuable player. Kentucky junior Kayla Kowalik (.509, 12 HRs, 35 RBIs) was the second-team catcher and she’s one of 10 finalists for USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year . ... A&M sophomore outfielder/first baseman Shaylee Ackerman (.280, 12 HRs, 37 RBIs) missed the Florida series with back issues. “I think she’s likely to play [against Tennessee], which would give us a boos, and give us a little more depth,” Evans said. ... A&M was hoping to get graduate transfer left-handed pitcher Kelsey Broadus back for the Florida series, but she hasn’t fully recovered from a foot injury. Broadus (3-3, 2.75 ERA) has been wearing a protective boot to prevent her injury from becoming a stress fracture. ... A&M is ranked 41st in the RPI. Tennessee is 11th. Mock 64-team NCAA softball tournament brackets have A&M in the Austin Regional. ... In Tennessee’s 3-2 victory over A&M, the Aggies tied the game in the fifth on solo home runs by Herzog and Trinity Cannon, but the Lady Vols took the lead in the next inning on a wild pitch. ... No. 13 seed South Carolina (27-25, 4-20) won 3-1 over No. 12 seed Auburn (27-22, 7-17) in the tournament’s only game Tuesday.