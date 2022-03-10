Texas A&M softball team to open SEC play at 20th-ranked Auburn on Friday

Most college softball teams have circled May 20th. That’s when the NCAA tournament will start.

But Texas A&M’s postseason for all intents and purposes will start this weekend with a three-game series at 20th-ranked Auburn to begin Southeastern Conference play.

All eight of A&M’s SEC opponents are among the conference’s nine ranked teams. The only ranked SEC team the Aggies won’t face is ninth-ranked Kentucky. Along with playing Auburn (21-2) on the road, the Aggies will travel to 14th-ranked Missouri (16-4), 15th-ranked Georgia (20-2) and 18th-ranked Tennessee (16-6). The home schedule is even tougher with second-ranked Alabama (20-0), fourth-ranked Florida (21-1), 12th-ranked Arkansas (15-4) and 21st-ranked LSU (17-6).

“So every win we get is going to be a great win,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “Every loss we have will be a good loss relative to RPI and what is does for you in postseason. I feel like it’s a great opportunity for us to get on a roll, to get stronger and tougher.”

A&M (15-5) is the only SEC school scheduled to play eight ranked league opponents. Mississippi State and South Carolina each will play seven, while Missouri is the lone SEC team scheduled to play the league’s four nonranked teams. The rest of the SEC teams are each scheduled to play five ranked foes.

“I love the opportunity we have,” Evans said.

The Aggies have a chance to move up in the pecking order. A&M hasn’t been ranked since early in the 2019 season. The Aggies were a strike away from a second straight trip to the Women’s College World Series in 2018 but have struggled in the last two full seasons. They went 6-18 in SEC play in 2019 to finish in last place. The Aggies were 8-16 last year for 10th place coming off a COVID-19 shortened season in which they played only one SEC series.

A&M was picked to finish 10th this year by the league’s coaches, a spot ahead of Auburn, adding significance to this week’s series. The Tigers have been better than expected because of right-hander Maddie Penta (13-0, 0.97 earned run average), who has 121 strikeouts and 14 walks in 72 1/3 innings.

“She’s learning how to pitch,” Auburn coach Mickey Dean said. “She’s always been a hard thrower, and now she’s learning how to pitch and she’s excited about that. She has more weapons in her arsenal.”

Penta has been in the circle more than fellow sophomore Shelby Lowe (7-1, 0.97 ERA, 50 2/3 IP, 84 Ks, 6 BBs), who beat A&M twice last year en route to earning second-team All-SEC honors.

“Their 1-2 punch is very, very good,” Evans said. “We’ll have to be a disciplined offense to beat them.”

A&M is 0-4 against ranked teams this season, batting .140 with no extra-base hits and only two RBIs in those four games.

The Aggies have managed to draw only one walk in each of the last four games while striking out 30 times overall. A&M has five starters batting at least .300 led by senior catcher/designated player Haley Lee (.519, 3 HRs, 15 RBIs, 17 BBs). But as a team A&M is hitting only .305 to rank 10th in the SEC. Senior outfielder/pitcher Makinzy Herzog, who came into the season batting .373 for her career, is hitting .200 with a homer and 14 RBIs.

Evans said she is anxious to see how the team’s highly rated underclassmen fare in the country’s best league. A&M is expected to start at least six this weekend. The sophomores are catcher Mayce Allen (.258, 4 HRs, 20 RBIs), third baseman Trinity Cannon (.319, 5 HRs, 19 RBIs) and second baseman Rylen Wiggins (.327, 5 HRs, 17 RBIs) along with freshmen center fielder Cayden Baker (.269, 6 RBIs), shortstop Koko Wooley (.375, 11 SBs) and left-handed pitcher Emily Kennedy (6-2, 1.92 ERA, 51 1/3 IP, 46 Ks, 18 BBs).

“It gives them a chance to understand this is what it looks like to be in the gauntlet of the SEC and play a ranked team every single week,” Evans said.

Auburn, which has won 13 straight, is just as young as A&M. The Tigers are expected to start three sophomores and three freshmen along with its two sophomores in the circle.

“They are such a young group,” Dean said. “They don’t have any thoughts about [the pressure of SEC play]. It’s play the game. That’s a positive, I think, when you’re not really worried about who you’re playing.”

Yet this weekend will be different.

“How are the young kids going to handle all the hoopla because it goes from zero to 80, just because of all the attention from whoever, the media, the fans, the administration?” Dean said. “All of a sudden there’s all these new faces that are starting to show up that haven’t been around, and that will be new for them.”

• NOTES — Lee’s .634 on-base percentage is fourth best in the country and her .519 batting average is tied for fourth. ... Penta was named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division I pitcher of the week for six victories in five days. Her 121 strikeouts lead the SEC. ... Auburn has hit 22 homers, matching last year’s total. Auburn has eight players with multiple homers led by freshman Bri Ellis’ six. ... Herzog (4-1, 0.22 ERA, 31 2/3 IP, 43 Ks, 12 BBs) is fourth in the country in ERA. She has pitched only once in the last 13 days, tossing 1 2/3 innings against Weber State on March 4. Graduate right-hander Kayla Poynter, one of the team’s key three starters last season, has thrown only twice this season with her last work 2 1/3 innings against Stephen F. Austin on Feb. 19. Herzog and Poynter have been nursing injuries, an A&M official said, adding that both are hopeful to pitch this weekend. Herzog batted in four of the five games in California last weekend and went 0 for 3 in Wednesday night’s 4-1 victory over Texas State. ... A&M is ranked 27th in the NCAA’s RPI, which will be used by the NCAA tournament selection committee to determine the field. That’s ninth-best in the SEC. Auburn is 12th. ... Friday’s opener is at 6 p.m. Game 2 will be at 6 p.m. Saturday and Game 3 will be at 1 p.m. Sunday. ... The SEC’s other openers this weekend include Alabama at LSU, Mississippi State at Florida, Tennessee at Missouri and Georgia at South Carolina.