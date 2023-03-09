It won’t take the Texas A&M softball team long to see how it stacks up in the Southeastern Conference race. The Aggies (14-6) will open league play at sixth-ranked Arkansas this weekend.

The defending league champions Razorbacks (19-4) were picked to finish third in the SEC this season by the coaches behind Florida and Tennessee. The Aggies were picked 12th in the 13-team league.

It is the fifth straight year for A&M to be picked 10th or lower, but expectations are high under first-year coach Trisha Ford, who has revamped the roster with 10 newcomers.

“We are the most prepared we could be honestly,” Ford said.

A&M has played seven ranked teams, going 2-5. The Aggies played tournaments in Florida and California, dealing with delays and injuries at both.

“We’ve dealt with a lot of different external distractions, whether it be time zone, whether it be game times or weather,” Ford said. “I think that’s going to help us. It’s only going to help you. It’s never going to hinder you. It’s going to help our youth. We understand how to grind through it, play in different conditions.”

Ford, who also is the pitching coach, has revamped Aggies’ staff that is sporting a 1.29 earned run average. Sophomore left-hander Emiley Kennedy (5-1, 1.01 ERA) threw a no-hitter against Baylor and a three-hitter against Arizona.

“I think you guys have seen Emiley Kennedy grow up this year,” Ford said. “It’s been amazing her transformation. We’re going to utilize some more offspeed pitches.”

A&M also has had pleasant surprises in sophomore right-hander Emily Leavitt (3-2, 1.43 ERA), a transfer from Minnesota; senior right-hander Shaylee Ackermann (3-2, 1.71 ERA), who is no longer a two-way player; and senior left-hander transfer Madison Preston (3-1, 0.89 ERA), who didn’t play the last two seasons.

A&M’s leading hitter is junior transfer catcher Julie Cottrill (.432, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs), while freshmen Amari Harper (.410, 10 RBIs) and Keely Williams (.371, 1 HR, 10 RBIs) are among the top four hitters along with junior first baseman Trinity Cannon (.380, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs).

“I think we learned a lot [in nonconference play] about how it finally feels to play like a team,” Cannon said.

A&M’s biggest disappointment was a 4-0 loss to Sam Houston State, but the Aggies bounced right back by beating Baylor.

“They are incredibly athletic,” Arkansas coach Courtney Deifel said, noting A&M’s coaching change. “It’s interesting to see how that’s shifted and transitioned from an outsider’s perspective. I think they continue to get better every weekend.”

A&M has favorable SEC schedule despite opening on the road at Arkansas. The Aggies are scheduled to play a trio of unranked teams in their eight league series and will not face No. 8 Florida, No. 13 Alabama, No. 14 LSU and No. 18 Auburn. The Aggies were a combined 8-28 against those teams over the last four seasons.

The last time the Aggies had this league schedule was 2020 when the season was canceled because of COVID-19 after A&M played its opening series against Kentucky. A&M last played this entire league schedule in 2017 and went 16-7, tying Tennessee for third place. The Aggies won the College Station Regional and the Knoxville Super Regional, making their last trip to the Women’s College World Series.

Arkansas was a heavy favorite last year to make the WCWS for the first time as the No. 4 national seed, but the Razorbacks were upset by unranked Texas in the Super Regionals. Arkansas returns only two all-conference players, senior pitcher Chenise Delce and junior catcher Hannah Gammill.

Delce (8-2, 1.57 ERA) has 69 strikeouts and 18 walks in 53 2/3 innings.

“We’re going to have to make Delce throw strikes,” Ford said. “She is pretty dynamic, but if you really look at what she’s great at, it’s getting you to swing at bad pitches. That’s going to be a key for us.”

It helps that A&M last week faced Baylor junior right-hander Dariana Orme. The Aggies laid off Orme’s riseball in the first meeting as she lasted only 5 2/3 innings, and A&M scored all of its runs in the seventh for the 3-0 victory. But the next day, Orme threw only four more pitches and worked eight innings in a 2-1 Baylor victory.

• NOTES — The A&M-Arkansas game times are 6 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. ... Cottrill (.432, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs) is expected to return after missing five games with a knee injury. ... Arkansas’ leading hitters are freshman center fielder Reagan Johnson (.422, 12 SBs), junior designated player Rylin Hedgecock (.393, 10 HRs, 30 RBIs) and sophomore left fielder Raigan Kramer (.333, 4 HRs, 16 RBIs). ... Arkansas is 3-3 against ranked teams. ... Ole Miss has the toughest SEC schedule with seven ranked teams on the docket. Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Mississippi State and South Carolina are scheduled to play six. Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU and Tennessee join A&M with three SEC series against unranked teams. ... Ford replaced Jo Evans, who is 10-7 at Santa Barbara. ... Former A&M All-American Haley Lee, who transferred to Oklahoma, is batting .419 with three homers and 15 RBIs for the Sooners. Lee had three hits, including a homer, in a 14-0 victory over then top-ranked UCLA on Feb. 26 as the Sooners hit six homers. ... Former A&M player Makinzy Herzog, who transferred to Texas Tech after the Red Raiders hired former A&M hitting coach Craig Snider as their head coach, is batting .370 with four homers and 17 RBIs, but she is only 1-1 in the circle with a 5.78 ERA in 13 1/3 innings. ... The former A&M player making the most noise is sophomore Katie Dack for fifth-ranked Florida State. She’s batting .426 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs along with a .507 on-base average and .907 slugging percentage — all team-leading marks. ... Former A&M pitching coach Kara Dill, the first-year head coach at Texas-Arlington, is 9-12. Her best pitcher is sophomore right-hander Jessica Adams (5-6, 2.09 ERA, 67 innings) who is from Bryan.