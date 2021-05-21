Texas A&M softball team to open NCAA regional play against Wichita State

NOTES — Lee is coming off only her second 0-for-4 effort of the season. ... The All-SEC teams were announced the day before A&M played Tennessee in the SEC tournament, and Lee didn’t make even the second team despite being one of the league’s top hitters. “I didn’t find it that big of a deal not being part of the team,” Lee said. “It wasn’t until people started to reach out to me [saying], ‘Hey, I’m sorry this happened.’ It kind of made me overwhelmed, so when it came down to the Tennessee game, I did feel I tried to overcome all the comments and tried to do too much.” ... Ackerman, who didn’t play in the Florida series because of a back issue, is 100% healthy, Evans said. A&M has shut down left-hander Kelsey Broadus (3-3, 2.75). The graduate transfer, who last pitched April 9, tried to throw Wednesday but couldn’t because of pain in her foot. ... Wichita State hosted Oklahoma on May 4 with the Sooners winning 14-3 in five innings. ... A&M is 9-0 all-time against Wichita State, the last meeting in 2016. ... Herzog was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-South Region first team at utility/pitcher, and Lee made the second team at catcher Thursday.