Texas A&M softball team to open NCAA regional play against Wichita State

The Texas A&M softball team has had some wild games in Norman, Oklahoma, but this weekend’s NCAA regional has a chance to top them all.
The top-ranked Sooners traditionally have one of the country’s best environments, and spurring that will be a return to 100% capacity at Marita Hynes Field.
“Can you imagine how crazy people are going to be?” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I think there’s going to be lots of uninhibited people that are just so happy to get out in public and be around other people and be at a sporting event. I think it could get a little nutty out there.”
Earlier this week the NCAA announced schools will be allowed to have full crowds at all postseason baseball and softball games, so Oklahoma is expecting its first sellout in more than a year.
That atmosphere will be fueled by the top-seeded Sooners (45-2), an odds-on-favorite to get back to the Women’s College World Series for a 26th time. They will be challenged by the 23rd-ranked Wichita State Shockers (39-11-1) and A&M (31-1), which will open the regional at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by Oklahoma taking on Morgan State (24-15) in the double-elimination tournament.
Wichita State will play with a purpose. The Shockers thought their best season in program history deserved a better draw and closer destination, namely the Stillwater Regional at Oklahoma State, which is the fifth seed.
“Would we have loved to have gone to a different regional other than the No. 1 overall seed?” Wichita State coach Kristi Bredbenner told the Wichita Eagle. “Yeah, I think everybody would agree with that. But at the same time, we have a chance to do something that hasn’t been done before. You just have to go out there and believe in it and give it your best. We’ve got a tough road, but it will be fun.”
A&M is trying to rediscover some fun again after losing seven straight, including three of its last four via the walk-off route, including a 3-2, nine-inning loss to Tennessee in the SEC tournament.
“We’re due for some type of good thing to happen,” A&M junior catcher Haley Lee said.
The Shockers and Aggies have the power to hang with the Sooners, who have hit a nation-best 130 homers. Wichita State has hit 94 to rank second.
“I don’t know what kind of ballpark [the Shockers] play in,” Evans said. “But we’re in a stadium right now at OU that the ball flies, so it is conducive to all of us home run-hitting teams.”
Wichita State has five players with at least nine homers. Freshman right fielder Addison Barnard has hit a school-record 21, and senior catcher Madison Perrigan adds 18. They’ve also combined for 108 runs batted in.
A&M has hit 66 homers, which ties it for 17th nationally with New Mexico State and UCLA. Lee has hit 22 with fellow junior Makinzy Herzog adding 13 and sophomore left fielder/first baseman Shaylee Ackerman 12.
The Shockers have a trio of pitchers with at least 10 starts led by senior left-hander Bailey Lange (21-6, 2.55 ERA), who has 128 strikeouts and 55 walks in 167 1/3 innings.
“She’s crafty,” Evans said. “She’ll throw that back-door curve on the outside of the plate to righties, and she’s got a nice change-up. I think it’s going to be really important for us to stay in the strike zone and not let her expand that strike zone.”
A&M also has a trio of pitchers with at least 10 starts led by Herzog (12-6, 2.56 ERA), who took the loss against Tennessee at the SEC tournament. She allowed two hits in 4 1/3 innings, and senior starter Kayla Poynter (9-8, 2.39 ERA) allowed three hits in four innings. A&M also expects to use freshman right-hander Grace Uribe (7-4, 3.35 ERA) this weekend.
“We are certainly comfortable throwing by committee this postseason,” Evans said.
•
NOTES — Lee is coming off only her second 0-for-4 effort of the season. ... The All-SEC teams were announced the day before A&M played Tennessee in the SEC tournament, and Lee didn’t make even the second team despite being one of the league’s top hitters. “I didn’t find it that big of a deal not being part of the team,” Lee said. “It wasn’t until people started to reach out to me [saying], ‘Hey, I’m sorry this happened.’ It kind of made me overwhelmed, so when it came down to the Tennessee game, I did feel I tried to overcome all the comments and tried to do too much.” ... Ackerman, who didn’t play in the Florida series because of a back issue, is 100% healthy, Evans said. A&M has shut down left-hander Kelsey Broadus (3-3, 2.75). The graduate transfer, who last pitched April 9, tried to throw Wednesday but couldn’t because of pain in her foot. ... Wichita State hosted Oklahoma on May 4 with the Sooners winning 14-3 in five innings. ... A&M is 9-0 all-time against Wichita State, the last meeting in 2016. ... Herzog was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-South Region first team at utility/pitcher, and Lee made the second team at catcher Thursday.