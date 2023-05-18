The Texas A&M softball team isn’t hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, but being sent to Austin where 13th-seeded Texas is the team to beat is the next best thing.

A&M (33-19) will open regional play against Texas State (34-23-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at McCombs Field following the host Longhorns (42-13-1) vs. Seton Hall (42-16) kicking off the three-day, double-elimination Austin Regional at 4 p.m.

“We’re going to have a great showing of the 12th Man,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “I think it’s going to be a full stadium. It’s electric, and I think we’re going to have some good softball this week.”

The Aggies were sent to Oklahoma’s regional the last two years. A&M’s season was over for all intents and purposes when the bracket was announced as the Sooners used those regionals as a springboard for winning back-to-back national titles

This time there’s excitement and optimism for the Aggies.

A&M and Texas haven’t played in four years. There are a combined 26 players on both teams from the state, but the only player who has played in the rivalry is A&M graduate senior Morgan Smith, who struck out twice in the last meeting, a 3-2 loss to the Longhorns in an elimination game in the 2019 NCAA tournament at McCombs Field.

“A big rivalry makes it fun for sure,” A&M junior catcher Julia Cottrill said.

The all-time series is tied with each team winning 22 games. This year marks the fourth time they’ve both played in the NCAA tournament since A&M left the Big 12 Conference after the 2012 season. Texas and Oklahoma will begin play in the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

“If we can’t get up against Texas, I think we have some issues,” Ford said.

Texas showed A&M what’s possible last season when the unseeded Longhorns beat 13th-seeded Washington to win regionals then knocked off fourth-seeded Arkansas in the super regionals.

A&M first has to get past Texas State, which finished fifth in the Sun Belt Conference and lost in the semifinals of the league’s tournament but still earned the Sun Belt’s lone at-large bid via its NCAA RPI ranking of 40th.

“They’re going to give us a run for our money,” Ford said.

A&M is coming off a 1-0, eight-inning loss to South Carolina in the first round of the SEC tournament. The Aggies were geared up to make amends for getting swept in the regular season at South Carolina, a team picked to finish last in the league, and then play 14th-ranked Georgia in the quarterfinals in what the A&M players dubbed their redemption tour. But it never got off the ground as the Aggies mustered only two singles against the Gamecocks.

“I think this season has taught us not to overlook anyone,” A&M junior first baseman Trinity Cannon said.

Texas State is led by pitcher Jessica Mullins (21-11, 1.94 ERA), who has struck out 168 in 191 1/3 innings. The junior didn’t pitch in A&M’s 8-0 six-inning victory over the Bobcats on April 19 at Davis Diamond. She also didn’t pitch when they played an exhibition during the fall. The right-hander did throw a complete game against A&M last year in a 4-1 loss with the Aggies getting five hits, but she was outpitched by freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy, who allowed only three hits.

Kennedy is part of a five-pitcher staff that has compiled a 2.70 ERA, a vast improvement from a year ago when it was 5.17. Their growth, under the direction of Ford who also serves a pitching coach, will be put to the test this weekend.

“We have to pitch well,” Ford said. “It begins and ends in the circle.”

All but one of A&M’s five pitchers have made at least 11 starts, but the Aggies have only eight complete games. Ford likes to use her bullpen to give opponents different looks. The regional format allows her the option of using the bullpen quicker and more often than during a typical three-game weekend series against one team.

“I can throw everything and the kitchen sink at one team and still be ready to go for that next game,” Ford said.

Pitching is key for the Aggies, because they are hitting .284 to rank 79th out of 295 Division I schools.

“I don’t think we ever struggle getting people on. We struggle getting them in, getting that big hit when we need it,” Ford said.

A&M has a quartet of .300 hitters led by Cottrill (.354, 10 HRs, 43 RBIs) and Cannon (.326-8-31). Cannon said it’s a must that she and Cottrill have a big weekend. They’ve both had RBIs in the same game only 10 times.

“This whole week I’ve told Jules, ‘Dude, me and you have to be on the same page at one point this season,’” Cannon said. “And she said, ‘OK, we can do this.’”

Well prepared

A&M played 16 of the 64 NCAA tournament teams during the regular season, going 14-18. The Aggies also are 9-11 against ranked teams.

“We have shown that we are capable, and we have played some really, really good games,” Ford said. “And now it’s time for us to grow up and put it all together and go compete our tails off, leave it all on the field.”

Texas not an option

Cannon didn’t get recruited by Texas, but her family loved the Longhorns while she was growing up. She did play at McCombs Field in high school with Class 5A Forney, winning state her sophomore year and returning to the state tournament as a junior.

Cottrill was recruited early in the process by former Texas coach Connie Clark but not the current staff. Cottrill has never played at McCombs.

We meet again

Texas sophomore right-hander Mac Morgan (16-3, 2.12 ERA) was recruited by and played for Ford last season at Arizona State. Morgan took a recruiting visit to A&M during the summer to possibly follow Ford, but her brother lives in Austin, and her parents previously had moved from Missouri to Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix, and didn’t want to move again, so Austin was better for the family, Ford said.

Tough times in the desert

Arizona and Arizona State tied for last place in the Pac-12 Conference with 6-18 league records. Arizona (29-25) had its run of 35 straight NCAA tournament appearances end. Arizona State (22-26) had made 17 straight appearances, the last five under Ford.

Young Longhorns

Texas had half of the players on the All-Big 12 freshman team: right fielder Ashton Maloney (.390, 15 RBIs), second baseman Leiahann Goode (.347, 8 HRs, 40 RBIs), shortstop Viviana Martinez (.345, 5 HRs, 48 RBIs), catcher Reese Atwood (.291, 11 HRs, 41 RBIs) and right-hander Citlaly Gutierrez (12-5, 2.00).

Texas has only one senior on the roster, left fielder Lou Gilbert, who has started only 12 games.

Last time in Austin

A&M played Texas at the Austin Regional in 2019 in a matchup most expected, but the rivals met in the losers’ bracket after Houston beat A&M 3-1 and Sam Houston State shocked ninth-seeded Texas 2-1 in first-round games.

Texas recovered to beat A&M 3-2 in eight innings with the help of an error. The Longhorns then eliminated Sam Houston State and swept Houston to advance to the super regionals in which it lost to Alabama in three games.

Coaching matchups

Texas coach Mike White, who was at Oregon from 2010-18, has a 9-4 edge on Ford that includes two meetings when Ford coached Fresno State. White and Ford also met in the 2018 Women’s College World Series with Oregon winning 11-6.

Ford’s Sun Devils beat Texas last year but also lost to Texas State at Texas’ tournament.

Ford owns a 3-1 edge on Texas State coach Ricci Woodard.

Rankings

A&M fell out of the USA Today/NFCA Top 25 but is 23rd in the ESPN.com/USA Softball rankings and 22nd by D1 softball.

Texas is eighth by the coaches and ESPN and 11th by D1 softball.

Texas also is 10th in the NCAA’s RPI, while A&M is 25th.

Aggies nationally

Former A&M softball coach Jo Evans went 26-22 in her first season at UC Santa Barbara, including 13-14 in the Big West Conference to finish sixth in the 10-team league. UCSB went 15-39 last year, including 6-21 in the league for ninth place.

Former A&M catcher/designated player Haley Lee, now at Oklahoma for her super senior season, was a first-team pick on the All-Big 12 team at utility. Lee is batting .381 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs.

• NOTES — Friday’s winners will play at 2 p.m. Saturday with Friday’s losers to follow at 4:30 p.m. the day’s final game at 7 p.m. The championship game will be at 1 p.m. Sunday with another game to follow if needed. ... A&M freshman left fielder Keely Williams (.307, 3 HRs, 20 RBIS) remains out as she recovers from a back injury. …. Cottrill, sophomore shortstop Koko Wooley (.323, 3 HRs, 29 RBIs, 19 SBs) and freshman second baseman Amari Harper (.316, 21 RBIs) earned second-team honors on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association all-south region team. ... Texas’s first year to play softball was 1997. ... The winner of the Austin Regional will play the winner of Tennessee’s Knoxville Regional.