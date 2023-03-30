Win or lose, the 25th-ranked Texas A&M softball team plans on improving this weekend.

The Aggies, one of the surprise teams in the Southeastern Conference, will open a three-game series against league-leading No. 4 Tennessee at 5 p.m. Friday at Davis Diamond.

The Lady Vols (27-2, 8-1), picked to finish second by the SEC coaches, have been just as good if not better than expected by winning road series at 12th-ranked LSU and 16th-ranked Alabama.

“We’re going to learn from it regardless of the outcome,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “That’s where our focus needs to be, controlling the things that we can control.”

A&M (21-11, 4-5) has played well under its first-year head coach. The Aggies, picked to repeat last year’s 12th-place finish, have won both of their road series against sixth-ranked Arkansas and 13th-ranked Kentucky.

But A&M was swept in its lone home SEC series by 18th-ranked Georgia, which won a pair of close games then cruised to an 8-0 run-rule victory for the sweep.

“We didn’t finish the punch,” A&M junior Grace Uribe said of the first two losses.

Instead, the young, revamped Aggies took the punches and were knocked out in the finale.

“You can always learn something from a loss,” A&M senior outfielder Morgan Smith said. “Definitely we’re going to learn something from the Georgia games and pick it up and have more energy for Tennessee.”

Few wearing maroon this weekend will have more vitality than Ford.

“We have nothing to lose this weekend, so let’s play free,” Ford said. “Let’s play aggressive. The pressure is on them, and they’re [on the road]. I want us to attack. I want us to be on offense nonstop, just pushing the envelope.”

There’s no doubt Tennessee will be pushing from the get-go.

The Lady Vols have proven to be the SEC’s most complete team. Their earned run average of 0.94 is the best in the league, a whole run better than anyone. Most teams have one top pitcher, while a few have two aces. Tennessee has a trio of pitchers who have made at least seven starts led by graduate right-hander Ashley Rogers (10-0, 0.75 ERA, 65 IP, 97 Ks, 14 BBs). Freshman right-hander Karlyn Pickens (6-2, 0.97 ERA, 50.2 IP, 60 Ks, 9 BBs) and senior right-hander Payton Gootshall (6-0, 1.32 ERA, 37 IP, 57 Ks, 6 BBs) also have pitched well for the Lady Vols, who have 17 shutouts.

The Aggies pitch by committee and have a respectable 2.66 ERA for the season led by a trio of pitchers with at least 51 innings. But in SEC play A&M has a 6.33 ERA.

“We’re going to have to do better in the circle,” Ford said. “That’s what’s going to make this weekend successful or not. I think really it’s going to begin and end in the circle this weekend.”

A&M’s pitchers were sharp in a pair of midweek victories over Lamar and Incarnate Word, allowing only one run and one walk. But that came against lower-division Southland Conference teams. The fourth-ranked Lady Vols are hitting .328 with five players over .340 led by All-America senior outfielder Kiki Milloy (.449, 14 HRs, 35 RBIs).

“I need our pitchers to attack the zone when it’s time to attack the zone and make spread pitches when we need to make spread pitches,” Ford said. “We’ve got to play clean defense.”

Ford is confident her team will hit, but the Aggies aren’t built to win a slugfest.

“We’re going to hit, but we’re going to have to keep them under three or four runs,” Ford said.

NOTES — Tennessee leads the all-time series 20-5. A&M’s last victory against Tennessee was 6-4 in 10 innings in Knoxville, Tennessee, in the 2019 regular-season finale. ... Ford is 1-3 against Tennessee, having coached against them when she was at Fresno State and Arizona State. Ford also worked with Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly in the USA Softball program. ... Last year, A&M took two of three against second-ranked Alabama at Davis Diamond when the Aggies were coming off getting swept at Tennessee. ... Lady Vol assistant coach Chris Malveaux graduated from A&M in 2001.