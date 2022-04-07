 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M softball team to host No. 21 LSU for three games beginning Friday

The Texas A&M softball team will host No. 21 LSU for a three-game Southeastern Conference series at Davis Diamond with games at 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. LSU (22-15, 3-6) is 11th and A&M (23-12, 2-7) is 12th in the SEC standings.

