The Texas A&M softball team will face No. 11 Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. and Texas Southern at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in a doubleheader at Davis Diamond. OSU (8-4) slipped past A&M (11-1) 1-0 on Friday in the Aggies’ opener at the Reveille Classic. The Cowgirls’ Kelly Maxwell threw a one-hitter, striking out 13 and walking five to earn the win in the circle.