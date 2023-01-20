 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M softball team to host meet, greet session at stadium Jan. 28

The Texas A&M softball team will host an open practice and meet and greet day at Davis Diamond on Jan. 28. Admission is free. Practice will begin at 10 a.m. with player introductions at 12:45 p.m. followed by a Q&A session with first-year head coach Trisha Ford, a facility tour and autograph session. Fans interested in attending the event are asked to fill out a courtesy RSVP form online at 12thman.com.

