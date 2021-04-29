Texas A&M softball team to host hard-hitting Kentucky for three SEC games

Fans have enjoyed sitting beyond the center-field fence at Davis Diamond this season with COVID-19 restrictions, but they might want to bring gloves to this weekend’s Southeastern Conference softball series between Kentucky and Texas A&M.
The teams have combined for 129 homers. One or two swings might be the difference in the pivotal three-game series between eighth-place A&M (31-14, 8-10) and the 17th-ranked Wildcats (32-12, 7-11), who are just a game behind the Aggies. The opener will be at 6 p.m. Friday with Game 2 at 2 p.m. Saturday and the finale at noon Sunday.
Kentucky has hit 67 home runs, tying it for eighth in the country with Georgia. The Wildcats’ school record is 71 set in 2014 and tied in 2019. The Aggies have 62 homers, tied for 12th in the country with BYU and Oklahoma State. It’s the sixth most homers in program history and 30 more than the Aggies hit two years ago in the team’s last full season.
“We’ve just worked really hard on hitting,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “We’ve worked really hard on our swings and our approach. We live in a big ballpark. We’ve got a big yard out there, and we get to hit on that field, and we know what if feels like and what it takes to actually hit a ball out of this yard. I think that matters.”
A&M has outhomered the opposition 42-8 in 33 games at Davis Diamond.
“I love our ballpark, and it is conducive to building that power and strength, recognizing how you have to strike that ball to get it out,” Evans said.
Kentucky has flexed its muscles no matter the venue, outhomering the opposition 30-13 in true road games, including 9-6 in nine SEC games.
“Anyone who has followed softball for awhile, if you’ve followed Kentucky, you’ve known them as a pitching team,” Evans said. “They’ll win games 2-1, 1-0. And now, they’re playing games where they’re scoring four, five and six runs.”
Kentucky is averaging 7.3 runs per game, scoring in double figures 15 times this season. A&M averages 5.6 runs per game and has scored in double figures five times.
Each team has a trio of players with at least 10 homers.
A&M junior catcher/first baseman Haley Lee leads the way with 21, which ranks fourth in the country. A&M sophomore left fielder/first baseman Shaylee Ackerman has 12 and junior pitcher/left fielder Makinzy Herzog adds 11. Kentucky is led by freshman shortstop Erin Coffel who has 16 homers. Junior catcher/center field Kayla Kowalik has 12, and junior center fielder Renee Abernathy adds 10.
Kentucky is batting .337 to lead the SEC along with Missouri. A&M is fifth at .293. The Aggies have the edge in the circle with a 2.51 earned run average to rank seventh in the SEC, while Kentucky’s 2.85 ERA is ninth.
Herzog (12-3, 1.92 ERA) and senior right-hander Kayla Poynter (9-5, 2.24) are A&M’s top pitchers, while Kentucky answers with senior right-handers Autumn Humes (15-6, 3.20) and Grace Baalman (8-3, 4.43).
Kentucky, which was picked to finish fifth by the coaches, has lost four straight series since taking two of three from Alabama the last weekend of March.
•
NOTES — Both teams will have one series left after this weekend. Kentucky returns home to play South Carolina (24-20, 3-15), while A&M will play at third-ranked Florida (35-7, 14-4). ... Kentucky is 20th in the RPI rankings with A&M 35th. All of A&M’s losses are to teams ranked 37th or higher in the RPI except for Texas Tech (79th) and Colorado State (117th). “I feel we are not in the situation we were in in 2019,” Evans said. The Aggies were one of the last teams to make the 64-team NCAA tournament in 2019. ... Kentucky was the only SEC team the Aggies played last season before COVID-19 canceled the season. Kentucky won 11-9 and 9-8 with the Aggies winning the second game 6-3. The teams combined for 12 homers. Lee hit three, and A&M senior third baseman Dani Elder added two. ... Kowalik is arguably the nation’s best hitter. She’s batting .526, topped in the NCAA statistics by a trio of Dartmouth players who played only two games before the Ivy League canceled its season. Kowalik has 27 extra-base hits and already has set single-season school records for runs (64) and hits (82). Kowalik, who played at John Paul II in New Braunfels, has stolen 18 of 19 bases. She had a program-record 23-game hitting streak end in Sunday’s 10-4 loss to LSU. ... A&M’s school record for homers is 103 by the 2013 team that had seven players with at least 10 led by Cali Lanphear’s 21. ... A&M will honor its four seniors after Sunday’s game — second baseman Ashlynn Walls, infielder Gabby Moreno, Poynter and Elder. ... Lee’s .983 slugging percentage leads the SEC, while Kowalik’s .569 on-base percentage leads the league. ... Oklahoma senior Jocelyn Alo leads the country in homers with 25. Arkansas senior Braxton Burnside has 24, and Oklahoma freshman Tiare Jennings has 22.