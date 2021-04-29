Texas A&M softball team to host hard-hitting Kentucky for three SEC games

NOTES — Both teams will have one series left after this weekend. Kentucky returns home to play South Carolina (24-20, 3-15), while A&M will play at third-ranked Florida (35-7, 14-4). ... Kentucky is 20th in the RPI rankings with A&M 35th. All of A&M’s losses are to teams ranked 37th or higher in the RPI except for Texas Tech (79th) and Colorado State (117th). “I feel we are not in the situation we were in in 2019,” Evans said. The Aggies were one of the last teams to make the 64-team NCAA tournament in 2019. ... Kentucky was the only SEC team the Aggies played last season before COVID-19 canceled the season. Kentucky won 11-9 and 9-8 with the Aggies winning the second game 6-3. The teams combined for 12 homers. Lee hit three, and A&M senior third baseman Dani Elder added two. ... Kowalik is arguably the nation’s best hitter. She’s batting .526, topped in the NCAA statistics by a trio of Dartmouth players who played only two games before the Ivy League canceled its season. Kowalik has 27 extra-base hits and already has set single-season school records for runs (64) and hits (82). Kowalik, who played at John Paul II in New Braunfels, has stolen 18 of 19 bases. She had a program-record 23-game hitting streak end in Sunday’s 10-4 loss to LSU. ... A&M’s school record for homers is 103 by the 2013 team that had seven players with at least 10 led by Cali Lanphear’s 21. ... A&M will honor its four seniors after Sunday’s game — second baseman Ashlynn Walls, infielder Gabby Moreno, Poynter and Elder. ... Lee’s .983 slugging percentage leads the SEC, while Kowalik’s .569 on-base percentage leads the league. ... Oklahoma senior Jocelyn Alo leads the country in homers with 25. Arkansas senior Braxton Burnside has 24, and Oklahoma freshman Tiare Jennings has 22.