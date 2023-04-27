Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford admitted that she isn’t much for the tradition of Senior Day. Ford hopes her seniors’ minds are prepared for a lot more softball following the Sunday celebration around the 25th-ranked Aggies’ Southeastern Conference series finale against Missouri at Davis Diamond.

“We’re not done playing,” Ford said. “I tell them not to get so emotional about it. Like, let’s keep playing ball.”

The Aggies (30-17, 10-11) are firmly in the NCAA tournament picture entering the series with an RPI ranking of 24th.

The Aggies will honor three seniors on Sunday: outfielders Morgan Smith and Star Ferguson and pitcher Madison Preston. Senior pitcher Shaylee Ackerman has elected to take an extra COVID-19 year and return to the Aggie program, Ford said.

Ford’s forward-thinking approach to honoring the seniors has taken hold within the group, which has its eyes set on a deep run in postseason play.

“I came into this year saying, ‘New coaching staff, new team, I’m going to treat it like my freshman year again,’ because my freshman year got cut off because of COVID,” Ferguson said. “So honestly I don’t have like any sad emotions. I’m happy. I’m just living in the moment and just ready to see what this weekend does for us.”

Missouri (30-20, 4-14) enters the weekend with solid speed numbers, ranking second in the SEC in stolen bases per game (1.90) and triples per game (0.30), but ranks 12th in the SEC in batting average (.270) and ninth in ERA (3.03).

The series begins at 4 p.m. Friday, an earlier time than previously scheduled due to the threat of inclement weather. Saturday and Sunday’s games will start at 5 p.m.

A&M will close out the regular season at Houston at 6 p.m. Wednesday then turn its attention to the SEC tournament on May 9-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

It is unlikely that a series win this weekend will give the Aggies a huge RPI boost due to the Tigers’ No. 43 ranking, so Ford said they aren’t expecting to host an NCAA tournament regional at Davis Diamond. The team is, however, hoping a good showing will put them in the best possible position for the SEC tournament and the NCAA regionals.

“You never know what’s going to happen in the postseason,” Preston said. “Honestly, you can think you’re going to be ranked here and you’re not, or you’re going to go here and you don’t go. So I feel like just going into the postseason on a good note [is our goal].”