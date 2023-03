The Texas A&M softball team will compete in the Ode to Joy Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at Getterman Stadium in Waco.

The Aggies (12-4) will face Sam Houston State (7-10) at noon and No. 21 Baylor (14-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Then on Sunday, A&M will have rematches against Sam Houston at 10 a.m. and Baylor at 3 p.m. to prepare for next week’s Southeastern Conference opener at No. 6 Arkansas.