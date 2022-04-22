Texas A&M softball team takes control late in 6-4 win over No. 2 Alabama

Third baseman Trinity Cannon’s smile at the postgame press conference was bigger and brighter than the Friday night fireworks at Davis Diamond and for good reason.

Cannon brought the Texas A&M softball team back to life for a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over second-ranked Alabama in Southeastern Conference play in front of a record-setting crowd of 2,231. The three-game series will continue at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been happier for one of my ball clubs than I am tonight for these guys,” A&M head coach Jo Evans said. “Our kids have been working hard. We’ve been snake bit, and they came out and just fought.”

Down 4-3 with two outs in the fifth, Cannon faced Alabama starter Montana Fouts with two runners on base. She ripped a two-run double to right-center field to drive in Koko Wooley and Haley Lee for the lead then scored an insurance run on Morgan Smith’s single to center.

Cannon struck out swinging in the first and reached on an error that led to two runs in the third as A&M (25-17, 4-12) cut Alabama’s lead to 4-3. When she came up in the fifth, Cannon said she finally felt comfortable against Fouts.

“I didn’t get to hit off her last year,” Cannon said. “But coming in, I just needed to see a few pitches. At first I was really antsy, just going after everything, and then finally the second and third at-bat I was like, just slow it down. I think that’s what really for me and Koko helped.”

The win was a much-needed confidence booster for the Aggies, who were swept by No. 14 Tennessee on the road last weekend and entered Friday’s series opener just 1-8 in one-run games this season.

“We’ve lost so many close games in the end of a game and have leads and lost our leads,” Evans said. “I keep saying if we can just get over that hump ... to win on a Friday night, that’s a big deal.”

The Aggies followed up Cannon’s big hit with stellar defense in the sixth.

Emiley Kennedy relieved Makinzy Herzog in the circle to begin the inning, walked Kaylee Tow to begin the inning then gave up a single to Megan Bloodworth that ended with Tow on third and Bloodworth on second after the runners advanced on the throw in from the outfield. Kennedy then retired Jenna Johnson on a groundout to Wooley at shortstop, and A&M got a huge out when it caught Tow in a rundown between third and home on Kat Grill’s grounder back to the pitcher. Bloodworth advanced to third and Grill to second during the rundown, but Kennedy escaped the jam unscathed by getting Dallas Goodnight to ground out to second baseman Rylen Wiggins.

“Our kids just shut it right down,” Evans said. “That really took the wind out of their sails going into the seventh. [I’m] really, really proud. I thought we were aggressive at the plate, too.”

In the seventh, Alabama’s Jenna Lord hit a one-out double to left-center field, but Kennedy finished off A&M’s biggest win of the season by forcing back-to-back groundouts.

Herzog (8-4) earned the win in relief, striking out two over two hitless innings. Kennedy earned her second save of the season. A&M starter Grace Uribe pitched three innings, allowing four unearned runs on five hits and one walk with one strikeout.

“Our pitching staff did a phenomenal job, just the staff as a whole,” Evans said.

A&M set an upset-tinged tone early when Herzog slammed a solo home run to left-center field in the first inning for a lead that would hold until the top of the third when Alabama took the reigns. The Crimson Tide (38-7, 13-6) scored four unearned runs after Bailey Dowling reached on a fielding error by Wooley to load the bases with two outs. Tow and Bloodworth followed with back-to-back two-run singles for a 4-1 lead.

Fouts (19-4) pitched six innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks and striking out 11.

Wooley went 3 for 3. Smith and Cannon each went 1 for 3, and Herzog went 1 for 4 with an RBI.

“Koko Wooley had a phenomenal night for us in that No. 9 spot,” Evans said. “... Then you’ve got Herzog and the home run in the first was huge for us to get some momentum on our side, and Trinity Cannon had a great night for us.”

