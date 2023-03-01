The Texas A&M softball team was glad to be back home, but it also got help as Houston’s pitchers struggled to find home plate.

The Aggies rolled to a 9-1 run-rule victory Wednesday night at Davis Diamond as Morgan Smith and Grace Uribe hit home runs and Koko Wooley had a triple, but six of the Aggies who scored reached via walk or hit by pitch.

A&M (12-4) had its first four batters walk but was in danger of scoring only one run until Smith lined a two-out, three-run shot over the left-field fence for a 4-0 lead.

“It looked like a screwball to me,” Smith said. “That’s what she threw on film, and I’m pretty sure that’s what it was as well. That’s what I was looking for, and going the opposite way is just what I like to do.”

Wooley, a sophomore, added a two-out, two-run triple in the third for a 6-0 lead, scoring Smith who had walked and freshman Amari Harper who was hit by a pitch.

“We took our walks when we needed to, but it was nice to see Morgan [homer],” A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “That’s a super senior that’s got veteran leadership, and I thought she did a good job of not trying to do too much.”

The early lead was vastly different from last year’s matchups against Houston (9-7) when the Cougars swept a doubleheader by scores of 3-2.

A&M, which hadn’t been home since Feb. 12, kept the pressure on by never being retired in order. The Aggies had eight hits, five walks and a hit batter.

“We really harped on our ability to stay focused, to come out here and take care of business,” Ford said.

A&M pinch hitters went 3 of 3 with freshman Aiyana Coleman hitting an RBI single and Uribe getting her first hit of the season, an opposite-field line drive homer with one out in the sixth to end the game via the run-rule.

“The thing I’m really happy with is they’re ready for those opportunities when they get put in,” Ford said. “I challenged them a little bit in California, because I didn’t feel like we were where we needed to be from that perspective.”

It was only the fourth at-bat of the season for Uribe, a two-way junior who was slowed by an injury to start the year.

“I didn’t know if I’d get an opportunity or not, but I was sitting in the dugout, envisioning it a little bit,” Uribe said. “I normally don’t do that, but it worked out for me.”

It also helped that she hit her first career home against Houston last year.

A&M starting pitcher Emiley Kennedy (4-1) allowed three hits in five innings, striking out three and walking one. She breezed through three innings with no three-ball counts and threw two balls to only two batters.

Kennedy fell behind 3-0 on the leadoff batter in the fourth but induced a lazy fly ball that freshman Keely Williams dropped for a two-base error. Kennedy walked the next batter on four pitches, but her defense turned a double play, and the powerful left-hander struck out the next batter.

The Cougars got a run in the fifth on a single, hit batter and RBI double by pinch hitter Katy Repa, but Kennedy left runners stranded in scoring position by getting two weak grounders back to the circle.

“I wanted to see her kind of work her way through it, and I thought she did a great job,” Ford said. “They weren’t really getting good swings on her. They were just getting pieces of the bat. She held her composure. That’s something we’ve been working on. I thought she did a good job of controlling the things she can control.”

NOTES — A&M freshman Riley Valentine played catcher for the second time with junior starter Julia Cottrill (knee) and freshman backup Gracyn Coelman (virus) out. ... A&M committed an error for the first straight game. ... Smith and Uribe didn’t get to wear the team’s celebratory custom-made, white A&M-logo cowboy hat for hitting home runs. The players said they were pretty sure the hat made it back from California, but it wasn’t in the dugout Wednesday. ... A&M will play in Baylor’s Ode to Joy Invitational on Saturday and Sunday in Waco, playing the Lady Bears and Sam Houston State each day.

GALLERY: Texas A&M Softball vs Houston