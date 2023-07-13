The Texas A&M softball team has added Louisiana transfer and Brenham native Kramer Eschete to its roster, the school announced Thursday.

Kramer hit .321 over 109 games with 42 starts over two seasons at Louisiana.

As a senior at Brenham, Kramer was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America first team and the all-state team, while earning District 19-5A Offensive MVP honors. She also made the All-Brazos Valley team that year.

The incoming junior will be majoring in agricultural leadership and development with a minor in sports management.