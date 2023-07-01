The Texas A&M softball team signed Louisiana infielder Kylei Griffin on Saturday. As a freshman last season, she hit .226 with two doubles and two home runs in 53 at-bats. She played in 42 games with 18 starts. Griffin graduated from Tyler Chapel Hill, where she also competed in basketball and track and field as a sprinter. She earned all-state honors in softball three years.
Texas A&M softball team signs Louisiana infielder Kylei Griffin
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
