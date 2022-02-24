Texas A&M softball team set to face 11th-ranked Oklahoma State

“We have a good balance of veterans and youngsters,” Evans said, adding that she’s been impressed with the team’s athleticism and chemistry. “I think it’s a team that can compete. I like that our offense has taken some pressure off our pitchers, and our pitchers have thrown really well.”

• NOTES — Pending inclement weather has forced the scheduled three-day event to be played in two days. Oklahoma State will play Tennessee State (5-4) at 1 p.m. Friday and Tennessee State will play Texas Southern (2-6) at 6 p.m. No games will be played Saturday. On Sunday, Oklahoma State will play Tennessee State at 9 a.m. followed by Texas Southern vs. Tennessee State at 11:30 a.m. then A&M’s final two games. ... A&M sophomore right-hander Grace Uribe has been out approximately five weeks after the right-hander broke a bone in her nonthrowing hand while batting. She had been expected to miss four to eight weeks but has been cleared to play. “What a big, huge deal coming into this weekend and next,” Evans said. “I don’t know how much we’ll be able to throw her this weekend as she tries to get herself back. I know she was really excited to come back for California.” Uribe, who is from Huntington Beach, California, went 7-5 last year with a 3.64 ERA.