Texas A&M softball team set to face 11th-ranked Oklahoma State

The Texas A&M softball team is two weeks away from opening Southeastern Conference play, but the Aggies have some stiff competition to face before then. They will play 11th-ranked Oklahoma State twice this weekend at Davis Diamond then face sixth-ranked UCLA and 22nd-ranked Arizona State next weekend in the Judi Garman Classic in California.
“It just gets tougher from here,” A&M coach Jo Evans said.
The Aggies (11-0) have breezed through the first two weeks of the season, winning seven games via the run rule. But the best team they’ve faced based on last season’s final RPI rankings is No. 45 Western Kentucky, which also gave the Aggies their best game so far as A&M had to work for a 2-0 victory.
That will change at 3:30 p.m. Friday when the Aggies host Oklahoma State (6-4) in the second game of the Reveille Classic at Davis Diamond. The Cowgirls have played in the last two Women’s College World Series and are a favorite to return after adding graduate pitcher Miranda Elish, who sat out last year because of COVID-19 after going 11-3 with a 1.53 earned run average in the 2020 shortened season.
Oklahoma State also added three key transfers — senior first baseman Morgyn Wynne, who batted .355 with 17 home runs last season at Kansas; graduate pitcher Morgan Day, who was 19-6 with a 1.63 ERA at Illinois State; and junior catcher Julia Cottrill, who batted .294 with five homers and 24 RBIs at Florida. They join eight returning starters led by outfielder Hayley Busby and third baseman Sydney Pennington, a pair of graduates who have earned All-America honors in their careers.
“I’m really happy to be playing Oklahoma State,” Evans said. “We need to kind of have a measure of where we are. This will be by far the most competitive team we’ve played.”
Oklahoma State already has played five ranked teams. The Cowgirls beat then 21st-ranked Arizona State and lost to 20th-ranked Duke at the Kajikawa Classic in Arizona on opening weekend. Last weekend at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, the Cowgirls beat 19th-ranked Michigan and lost to 21st-ranked LSU and sixth-ranked Washington.
A&M also is scheduled to play Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. Sunday then finish the Reveille Classic against Texas Southern at 4:30 p.m. The back-to-back games against the Cowgirls will be a good dress rehearsal for A&M’s freshmen because all eight of A&M’s SEC opponents are ranked.
“I just don’t want our team to get too emotional about the game,” Evans said. “Just play it and gauge where we are. I feel good about our team.”
All-American Haley Lee leads A&M with a .655 batting average, two homers and 12 RBIs. Fellow senior Makinzy Herzog is 4-0 in 23 innings and has allowed only one run and it was unearned. Freshman shortstop Koko Wooley (.472 batting average) has made a big impact, while sophomore second baseman Rylen Wiggins (.433, 3 HRs, 12 RBIs), junior Morgan Smith (.407, 9 RBIs) and sophomore Trinity Cannon (.360, 3 HRs, 13 RBIs) are off to fast starts.
“We have a good balance of veterans and youngsters,” Evans said, adding that she’s been impressed with the team’s athleticism and chemistry. “I think it’s a team that can compete. I like that our offense has taken some pressure off our pitchers, and our pitchers have thrown really well.”
• NOTES — Pending inclement weather has forced the scheduled three-day event to be played in two days. Oklahoma State will play Tennessee State (5-4) at 1 p.m. Friday and Tennessee State will play Texas Southern (2-6) at 6 p.m. No games will be played Saturday. On Sunday, Oklahoma State will play Tennessee State at 9 a.m. followed by Texas Southern vs. Tennessee State at 11:30 a.m. then A&M’s final two games. ... A&M sophomore right-hander Grace Uribe has been out approximately five weeks after the right-hander broke a bone in her nonthrowing hand while batting. She had been expected to miss four to eight weeks but has been cleared to play. “What a big, huge deal coming into this weekend and next,” Evans said. “I don’t know how much we’ll be able to throw her this weekend as she tries to get herself back. I know she was really excited to come back for California.” Uribe, who is from Huntington Beach, California, went 7-5 last year with a 3.64 ERA.