Texas A&M softball team sent to the Norman Regional, will open with Minnesota

Texas A&M’s path in the NCAA softball tournament starts in a very familiar site, the Norman Regional.

The Aggies (29-26) will play Minnesota (26-24-1) at 4 p.m. Friday in first-round action at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Oklahoma. The nation’s top seed and defending national champion Oklahoma (49-2) will play Prairie View A&M (20-27) at 6:30 p.m. Friday to finish the first day of the three-day, double-elimination tournament.

It will be the fourth time in the last eight NCAA tournaments the Aggies have opened play at Oklahoma. A&M also played the 2015 Super Regionals in Norman. The Aggies have never advanced from a playoff series in Norman.

A&M’s season ended last year in the Norman Regional with a pair of losses to Wichita State and a victory over Morgan State.

A&M, which extended its school record of consecutive NCAA tournament appearances to 20, was considered by some a bubble team, but the Aggies are the No. 2 seed in the Norman Regional. A&M is 42nd in the NCAA RPI rankings, while Minnesota is 36th. The Golden Gophers are making their ninth straight NCAA tournament appearance. Minnesota went 11-12 in Big Ten Conference play, finishing ninth. The Golden Gophers lost in the first round of the Big Ten tournament to eighth-seeded Wisconsin 2-0.

Oklahoma comes into the tournament off a 4-3, eight-inning loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Conference title game Saturday in Oklahoma City.

• NOTES — A&M is 13-7 all-time against Minnesota with the last meeting March 4, 2000, a 4-0 victory on the heels of a 3-1 victory the day before. The teams met once in the NCAA tournament with Minnesota grabbing a 3-0 victory in 1991 at the Aggie Softball Complex. ... Minnesota is 4-9 against Top 25 teams this season. That includes a pair of one-run losses to Georgia and two losses to Oklahoma State, including one by one run. Minnesota also split two games with Arizona State. A&M was 1-5 against Georgia, Oklahoma State and Arizona State. Oklahoma beat Minnesota 9-1 in five innings on March 7 in its home opener this year. ... A&M went 6-18 in Southeastern Conference play, finishing 12th. The Aggies beat 13th-seeded South Carolina 5-3 on the first day of the SEC tournament before falling to fifth-seeded Florida 4-1. A&M is 6-20 against Top 25 teams this season. ... The other top 16 national seeds for the tournament are 2. Florida State, 3. Virginia Tech, 4. Arkansas, 5. UCLA, 6. Alabama, 7. Oklahoma State, 8. Arizona State, 9. Northwestern, 10. Clemson, 11. Tennessee, 12. Duke, 13. Washington, 14. Florida, 15. Missouri and 16. Central Florida.

