Texas A&M softball team seeks season's first SEC victory against fifth-ranked Florida

The Texas A&M softball team flirted with a great start to Southeastern Conference play last weekend but was swept by 20th-ranked Auburn.

The Aggies couldn’t hold a 4-1 lead in the opener as the Tigers rallied for a 5-4 walk-off victory in eight innings. Auburn scored the last three runs in Game 2 for a 4-3 victory, then after A&M pulled within 6-5 on senior Haley Lee’s grand slam in the finale, Auburn retired the next 11 Aggie hitters in order with no one hitting the ball out of the infield.

“I feel like we’ve got a really solid, competitive team that needs to learn how to win a game and then get on a roll,” A&M coach Jo Evans said.

A&M (15-8, 0-3) will get that chance against fifth-ranked Florida (23-2, 2-1) this weekend at Davis Diamond with games at 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

The Gators have won five of the last six SEC regular-season titles, making four trips to the Women’s College World Series during that time with a national championship in 2015. That followed the 2014 title Florida won despite finishing fourth in the SEC, the lowest in coach Tim Walton’s 16 seasons.

“They are very consistent in what they bring in every game that I’ve ever coached against them,” Evans said.

Florida, which was picked to finish second in the league behind Alabama, is one of the SEC’s most complete teams.

The Gators lead the SEC in team ERA at 1.48. Florida has a trio of starters who have each pitched at least 37 innings led by freshman right-hander Lexie Delbrey (8-1, 1.96 ERA). She is complemented by senior right-hander Elizabeth Hightower (6-0, 1.25) and graduate right-hander Natalie Lugo (5-1, 0.56).

At the plate, the Gators are hitting .363 to rank third in the SEC behind Kentucky (.376) and Arkansas (.364).

“I think they’re hitting the ball better than in several years, and they’ve got some good speed,” Evans said.

Florida has seven .300 hitters, including a quartet at .400 or better. The Gators have hit only 19 homers, second fewest in the SEC, but they lead the league in triples (14) and stolen bases (68). Florida has stolen twice as many bases as eight other SEC teams, including A&M. Florida’s top hitters — freshman Kendra Falby (.494), graduate Hannah Adams (.462) and junior Skylar Wallace (.462) — have combined to steal 53 of 57 bases with Wallace 21 of 21.

“They pose challenges for every team they play for sure,” Evans said.

Florida is a measuring stick for A&M, which came within a strike of beating the Gators at the 2018 Gainesville Super Regional in Florida, denying the Aggies a return trip to the WCWS. A&M is 15-39 in SEC play since then, including 0-6 against Florida.

Last year’s series at Florida was highly competitive. Florida won the opener 5-3 on a three-run, walk-off homer. The Gators won 4-0 in Game 2 and completed the sweep with a 6-5 victory on a two-run, walk-off homer.

“I kind of leave the past games in the past,” Lee said. “I’m excited. This is a new team. This is a new year, and this is the team that’s going to do it. I’m very excited for this team. We’re going to push forward. We’re going to take the stand, and we’re going to win this weekend.”

• NOTES — The only A&M player who has won against Florida is super senior pitcher Kayla Poynter. ... A&M has a 2.91 ERA to rank ninth in the SEC, but the Aggies have gotten only 39 innings from Poynter and senior Makinzy Herzog, who combined for 226 1/3 innings last season while going 22-15. Poynter hasn’t pitched since Feb. 19 and Herzog since March 4 as they’ve nursed minor injuries. “I’m really excited for them,” Evans said. “We expect to see both this weekend.” ... A&M sophomore right-hander Grace Uribe (3-1, 5.25 ERA), who went 7-5 last year in 94 1/3 innings, didn’t throw until Feb. 27 because of a broken bone in her nonthrowing hand. “It hasn’t been an ideal situation for us with pitching, because of the injuries,” Evans said. “I will say I’m proud of our ballclub. We haven’t been in two of the games that we’ve played, but in all the rest of the games our pitchers have really done well and given us a chance to win. I get excited thinking about how good we’ll be when we’re at full strength.” ... Florida’s losses this season were 5-4 to Southern Miss on March 2 and 1-0 to Mississippi State last week.

