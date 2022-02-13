Texas A&M softball team run-rules UTA 9-1

The Texas A&M softball team concluded the Aggie Classic with a 9-1 victory over the Texas-Arlington Mavericks on Sunday at Davis Diamond.

A&M (5-0) ended the game in the bottom of the fifth via the run-rule, its fourth in the opening weekend of play. The Aggies, who hit eight home runs in the first four games, didn’t have an extra base hit, but had eight singles and six walks along with two hit batters.

“You expect to win all the games you play and we did that,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “You don’t want to get into a situation where you overlook an opponent, and you have a hiccup, and you lose a ball game you shouldn’t lose.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Junior Shaylee Ackerman was the winning pitcher, allowing only two hits. She struck out six and walked four. It was the right-hander’s collegiate debut in the circle. Ackerman started 50 games as an outfielder or designated hitter last season. She labored through the first inning, walking three and giving up an RBI single to Morgan Max.

“The first inning was a little rocky and it’s a little nerve wrecking going out, but once I settled in, it was a lot easier,” Ackerman said. “Once we got going, all my pitches started working, rather than me forcing things through.”