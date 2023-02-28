The Texas A&M softball team is glad to be playing games this week in the Lone Star State. After spending weekends on both coasts, the Aggies (11-4) will host Houston (9-6) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Davis Diamond, kicking off five straight games in Texas before opening Southeastern Conference play next weekend in Arkansas.

A&M often has hosted two or three nonconference tournaments each season but hasn’t played at Davis Diamond since a 25-0 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce on Feb. 12.

“I’m really excited to be playing here tomorrow and have our fans here and have the 12th Man be loud,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “I’m enjoying this weather. It was cold in California [last weekend].”

The Cougars are picked to finish fourth in the seven-team American Athletic Conference. It’s UH’s final season in the league before joining the Big 12 Conference.

“Tomorrow’s game is going to be big,” Ford said. “That’s a game that we better make sure we come out ready to play, because Houston is good.”

UH swept a doubleheader against the Aggies to end the regular season last year, allowing the Cougars to finish at 27-27-1 after splitting games at the AAC tournament.

“If we don’t come out ready, they will bite us in the butt, and they bit us in the butt twice last year, so let’s not let it happen again this year,” Ford said.

A&M has thus far beaten the teams it should other than a 4-3 loss to Nebraska with the other losses to top-ranked UCLA, second-ranked Oklahoma and fifth-ranked Oklahoma State.

A&M, which beat a pair of ranked teams in Arizona and Central Florida, is No. 25 this week in the ESPN.com/USA Softball rankings.

This week will be a good barometer for the Aggies, who will compete in Baylor’s Ode to Joy Invitational this weekend in Waco, playing Sam Houston twice and Baylor (13-1), which is No. 19 by ESPN.com/USA Softball and 21st in the USA Today coaches’ poll.

Ford said she likes her teams to play in a true road environment the weekend before opening conference play, which the Aggies will do next week at sixth-ranked Arkansas.

“We’re going to be prepared,” Ford said. “Whatever happens happens, but at least we’ve put ourselves in position to be successful.”

• NOTES — A&M expects to be without junior catcher/designated hitter Julia Cottrill (.432, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs) this week. She injured her right knee in a 3-0 loss to UCLA and is already rehabbing. “We’re going to get her going,” Ford said. “Obviously we’re going to be smart with her.”