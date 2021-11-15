Texas A&M softball team releases nonconference schedule

The Texas A&M softball team announced its nonconference slate for the 2022 season on Monday.

The Aggies will host three tournaments in February at Davis Diamond, including the Aggie Classic on Feb. 11-13, A&M Invitational on Feb. 18-20 and the Reveille Classic on Feb. 25-27. A&M will also travel to face Sam Houston on Feb. 16. In March, the Aggies will compete in the Judi Garman Classic from March 4-6 in Fullerton, California.

A&M will travel to Texas State on March 9 before opening Southeastern Conference play on March 11 against Auburn. A&M will host midweek matchups against Sam Houston (March 15) and Houston Baptist (March 23) before playing at Houston on March 30. The Aggies return home to face Abilene Christian (April 1-3) for a three-game series and Incarnate Word (April 5) in a doubleheader. Nonconference play will wrap on April 27 against Lamar at Davis Diamond.