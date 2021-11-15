 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M softball team releases nonconference schedule
0 comments

Texas A&M softball team releases nonconference schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M softball team announced its nonconference slate for the 2022 season on Monday.

The Aggies will host three tournaments in February at Davis Diamond, including the Aggie Classic on Feb. 11-13, A&M Invitational on Feb. 18-20 and the Reveille Classic on Feb. 25-27. A&M will also travel to face Sam Houston on Feb. 16. In March, the Aggies will compete in the Judi Garman Classic from March 4-6 in Fullerton, California.

A&M will travel to Texas State on March 9 before opening Southeastern Conference play on March 11 against Auburn. A&M will host midweek matchups against Sam Houston (March 15) and Houston Baptist (March 23) before playing at Houston on March 30. The Aggies return home to face Abilene Christian (April 1-3) for a three-game series and Incarnate Word (April 5) in a doubleheader. Nonconference play will wrap on April 27 against Lamar at Davis Diamond.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert