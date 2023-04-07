Things are looking up for the Texas A&M softball team.

The Aggies are poised for their best season since 2018 when they got within an out of making the Women’s College World Series. A&M is 5-7 in Southeastern Conference play at the halfway point, just a victory short of matching last year’s overall win total in league play.

First-year head coach Trisha Ford has revamped just about everything, lifting the program out of the doldrums. She’s been a much-needed breath of fresh air. Of course, it also helps when you’re winning.

A&M, picked by the coaches to finish 12th in the SEC, sits in eighth place heading into this weekend’s series against Mississippi State. That’s telling considering A&M has played its four SEC series against ranked opponents including the league’s top three teams — Tennessee, Georgia and Arkansas. A&M has handled that gauntlet well enough to be ranked by all the major polls — 15th by D1softball.com, 19th by espn.com/USA Softball and 24th by the coaches.

Last weekend’s home series against fourth-ranked Tennessee was must-see softball and well attended. The Lady Vols eked out a 10-inning 2-1 thriller in the opener, and the Aggies bounced back for a 3-1 victory before showing growing pains in dropping the rubber game 9-2.

“Those were exciting games,” Ford said. “They’re starting to get excited for Aggie softball, which is good.”

Things could get better, much better since A&M’s SEC schedule eases up over the second half. The Aggies will play unranked teams that were behind it heading into the weekend — Mississippi State (23-13, 3-5), South Carolina (26-9, 3-6), Ole Miss (21-16, 2-7) and Missouri (22-16, 2-10). Those teams are a combined 10-28 in conference play.

Still, six of those victories came against teams ahead of A&M, so while the opportunity is great to move up the standings, A&M also is just two losing series away from possibly adding to the frustration of the last three full seasons when A&M went a combined 20-52 in SEC play and didn’t finish higher than 10th.

A&M seemingly caught a break this season by not having to play Florida, Alabama and LSU, but those teams, much like the rest of the league, are somewhat down. Florida, Alabama and LSU went into this weekend with a combined SEC record of 12-15, all with losing records. None of those schools have had a losing conference record since the Aggies joined in 2013, while A&M has had only two winning records since joining the league.

If they Aggies win their last four series, they’d be at least 13-11. But the question is can A&M handle being the huntee as well as it has the hunter? Can the Aggies play as well against Mississippi State as it did in winning series against Arkansas and Kentucky?

“It’s that same message that we’ve been preaching this whole year,” Ford said. “It doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the dugout. We want to play our brand of softball.”

Ford’s keys to success are nothing fancy. She wants her pitchers to be competitive, working both sides of the plate and changing speeds. In the batter’s box, she wants to be able to work the short game when needed but also see her players deliver big hits when the opportunities arise. Finally, she wants A&M to play clean defense.

It’s what any Brazos Valley youth softball coach would say, but the key is execution. Ford is playing five freshmen who have combined for 110 starts. They all have shown flashes of greatness. Ford, who is also the pitching coach, has revamped a staff that had the SEC’s 10th highest earned earned run average last year at 3.71. Sophomore Emily Leavitt, a transfer from Minnesota, leads the team in victories and ERA. Senior Shaylee Ackerman has successfully made the transition from batter to pitcher with a 5-5 record and 2.39 ERA. Senior transfer Madison Preston, who played for Ford at Arizona State, has been a pleasant addition. The left-hander who sat out two seasons while having a baby is 4-1 with a 1.65 ERA in only 29 2/3 innings. She beat Tennessee by striking out eight and walking two in six innings of brilliant pitching.

“That’s what she looked like at ASU,” Ford said. “It was really neat. For me Saturday, without sounding too dorky, I took it in, because we’re witnessing a very special moment for [Preston] for all the work she has done, for all the work her family has done.”

Preston did her postgame interview with her 18-month-old daughter on her hip.

“You can’t take that away,” Ford said. “That was really special.”

A&M’s had a few more of those moments this year, going a respectable 8-11 against ranked teams.

Ford’s plan is for those days to come with regularity, but first A&M has to beat the teams it’s supposed to.

“As we move and progress forward with this season and in my time here in Aggieland, that’s something that I want us to get used to is being the hunted, because that means that we’re doing some things really well,” Ford said.

• Matchup numbers: Mississippi State is batting .273, which ranks 12th in the SEC, and its 2.66 ERA ranks ninth. A&M is batting .284 (ninth), and its ERA is 2.50 (eighth).

“Their pitching is something I think we’re capable of handling,” Ford said.

A&M batted only .128 against Tennessee, which came in with an 0.99 ERA. A&M had a 6.33 ERA in its first three SEC series but allowed only four earned runs against Tennessee in 24 innings, dropping its league ERA to 4.70.

A&M’s leading hitters are junior catcher Julia Cottrill (.371, 4 HRs, 19 RBIs), junior first baseman Trinity Cannon (.344, 5 HRs, 20 RBIs) and freshman second baseman Amari Harper (.338, 13 RBIs).

Mississippi State’s leading hitters are senior first baseman Aquana Brownlee (.340, 6 HRs, 28 RBIs), senior right fielder Paige Cook (.337, 8 HRs, 31 RBIs) and graduate left fielder Chloe Malau’ulu (.294, 6 HRs, 27 RBIs).

• Et cetera: A&M and Mississippi State’s game times this week are 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday. ... A&M leads the all-time series 12-11. … Mississippi State is 1-6 against ranked teams this year, beating only No. 10 Arizona on Feb. 18. The Bulldogs lost back-to-back games to No. 1 Oklahoma 7-0 and 9-3 and No. 17 Georgia 3-0 and 10-0. ... Mississippi State was swept last week by Arkansas 4-2, 11-0 and 5-4.

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.