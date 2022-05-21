Texas A&M softball team rallies past Minnesota to earn another shot at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Texas A&M gave top-ranked Oklahoma all it could handle, and the Aggies will get another shot at the defending national champion after a 10-7 comeback victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday night in an elimination game at the NCAA softball tournament’s Norman Regional.

Oklahoma (51-2) advanced to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game with a surprisingly hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Aggies to open play Saturday at Marita Hynes Field. The Sooners, who lead the country in batting average (.369) and home runs (129), scored two runs in the first inning on four hits, but A&M allowed only one more run, holding Oklahoma well below its season average of 9.3 runs per game.

A&M (31-27) appeared to suffer a letdown against Minnesota (27-26-1) as the Golden Gophers scored four runs in the first inning on five hits, also taking advantage of an error. Minnesota’s Natalie DenHartog then hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth for a 6-2 lead. DenHartog’s 19th homer of the season offset a home run in the top of the inning by A&M senior Makinzy Herzog.

A&M, which went 1-2 at the Norman Regional last year without getting a chance to play Oklahoma, earned the right to meet the Sooners again with a six-run sixth inning and two more runs in the seventh.

“I’m super proud of my team,” Herzog said. “I thought we’d been playing good all day. Just like in the Oklahoma game, we started off a little slow, but then the ball started to finally fall our way. We never stopped fighting and brought the energy every pitch.”

The Aggies had five straight hits in the sixth and tied the Gophers at 6 on sophomore Rylen Wiggins’ two-run single. Freshman Koko Wooley started the rally with a one-out single. She scored on freshman Cayden Baker’s double, then Herzog’s double plated Baker.

A&M All-American Haley Lee flew out after Wiggins’ single, but Katie Dack followed with a go-ahead two-run homer. It was the freshman’s seventh homer in the last 15 games and 13th of the season. A&M gave a run back in the bottom of the sixth on back-to-back passed balls that allowed MacKenzie Denson to score. Denson was pinch running for Lauren Espalin, who had doubled.

The Aggies added insurance runs in the seventh. Senior Morgan Smith and Wooley opened the frame with back-to-back singles. After Herzog walked to load the bases, sophomore Grace Uribe hit a two-run single.

A&M freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy (13-11) earned the victory with three innings of relief, nailing down the 1,300th career victory for A&M head coach Jo Evans, who became the ninth coach in NCAA Division I history to reach the milestone.

“I’m overwhelmed a little bit,” Evans said. “It’s a big number, and it only happens because of the players, who play hard and give everything they’ve got, and staff members that I’ve worked with for so many years. Just really grateful to be able to coach. I love coaching. Just to be out there playing the game ... tonight was special. The way we won it made it even more special.”

Kennedy allowed only one hit, striking out four and walking one against Minnesota. Herzog allowed only one hit in 3 1/3 innings. Starting pitcher Shaylee Ackerman was rocked for five hits and four runs in 2/3 of an inning, but only one run was earned.

A&M had 15 hits, matching its season-high set against Abilene Christian. Dack, Wooley and Herzog each had three hits with Dack driving in three runs. Herzog, Uribe and Wiggins each drove in two runs.

Minnesota reliever Emily Leavitt gave up 10 hits in three innings, allowing eight runs, all but one of them earned.

A north wind made for a chilly first game, but the action was hot for the 1,708 fans.

Oklahoma leadoff batter Jayda Coleman hit her seventh homer of the season off Uribe in the first. Oklahoma added three more hits in the inning capped by Grace Lyons’ RBI double, but Tiare Jennings was thrown out on the play also trying to score. Herzog and Kennedy pitched the remainder of the game, allowing only three hits, one of them an RBI double in the fourth inning by Coleman as the Sooners turned a leadoff walk into a run.

A&M pulled within a run on Lee’s 15th homer of the season in the sixth that drove in Baker, who had singled. A&M couldn’t muster any more offense as Oklahoma starting pitcher Hope Trautwein, a transfer from North Texas, retired the last five batters. Trautwein (17-1) allowed three hits, striking out two with no walks.

A&M would need to beat Oklahoma twice on Sunday to advance to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2018.