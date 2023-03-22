The Texas A&M softball team needed a shot of confidence after getting swept in a three-game Southeastern Conference series by Georgia and got it with a 6-3 nonconference victory over Louisiana Tech.

But not before a gut check.

The Lady Techsters (18-10) took a 3-1 lead with a three-run third inning on Wednesday night at Davis Diamond, leaving the crowd of 1,131 uneasy after what happened over the weekend. But Julia Cottrill put A&M ahead 4-3 with a two-run homer in the fifth, and three batters later, fellow junior Rylen Wiggins added another two-run homer.

“This was obviously a good win for us,” A&M first-year coach Trisha Ford said.

A&M’s silver lining in the first two losses to Georgia was the Aggies’ ability to come back, though they lost 7-5 and 6-5.

“I think that gave us confidence no matter what the scores was in the games,” Cottrill said. “So just remaining calm and staying us ... I think we did a good job of that [tonight].”

Cottrill’s homer, her third of the season, was a lined shot that got over the left-field fence in a hurry.

“I’ve been really working on my rhythm, and that last at-bat, I had good rhythm,” Cottrill said.

Cottrill, who missed five games before the start of SEC play, had been 5 for 22 (.227). The transfer from Oklahoma State lined out to right field in the first inning to drive in a run and flew out to center in the third, but when she barely fouled off a 1-0 pitch in the fifth, she knew she was ready for the next pitch.

Instead of celebrating, she had a sigh of relief.

“I feel I’ve been making good contact with the ball the past couple of weeks. I just haven’t been getting the hits we need sometimes,” Cottrill said.

Cottrill’s homer chased junior right-hander Brook Melnychuk (4-4). She was replaced by freshman right-hander Alyssa Martin, who gave up Wiggins’ second homer of the season, a shot over the center-field fence.

The three-run lead was more than enough for A&M sophomore right-hander Emiley Leavitt (5-4), who allowed only one hit in four innings, striking out five and walking two.

“When she can execute that change-up, she’s a very dynamic pitcher,” Ford said.

Leavitt adjusted to a tight strike zone, something A&M starter Emiley Kennedy didn’t. Louisiana Tech’s KB Briley tied the game at 1 with a leadoff homer in the third, taking advantage of the slight wind blowing out.

“Emily was throwing lights out, but she left a ball over the plate, and she said that,” Ford said.

Kennedy then hit a batter and walked three as the Lady Techsters mixed in a nice bunt single.

Ford said the 6-foot-2 Kennedy gets annoyed when a batter gets a little luck in barreling up her 72-mph pitches.

“That’s her competitiveness,” Ford said, adding that Kennedy then goes from being too fine to throwing too much over the plate, which is all part of the learning process as an underclassman.

A pair of former local players had hands in the victory. Freshman designated hitter Aiyana Coleman had two doubles and a single. The former A&M Consolidated player had appeared in 16 games with five starts, going 7 for 21.

“I think we’re being smart with her, making sure she’s getting at-bats,” Ford said. “She’s just continuing to work. She’s a great kid.”

Louisiana Tech left the bases loaded in the third because junior left fielder Bre Warren came running in to take away a bloop single from Jordyn Manning. But Warren’s best play was a diving catch of a line drive to end the fifth.

“It’s more instinct,” said Warren, who graduated from College Station. “Obviously, if the ball was tailing more towards [the foul line], I probably wouldn’t have dove. But I felt confident in my ability to get the ball.”

Ford said Warren has made several big catches this season.

“I thought she had a good read on it,” Ford said. “She gets good reads on the ball, and her arm is coming along.”

Warren, who played center field in high school, missed last year after having rotator cuff surgery.

“It’s tough coming back after not playing for a year,” Warren said. “As I’ve got comfortable, I feel it’s more in my routine.”

Warren, who came in hitting .212, didn’t have a good game at the plate, striking out twice with a walk.

“I’m still working through that,” Warren said. “I’ve always been more confident in my defense than hitting. I’ve always had to work a lot more harder [on hitting].”

Ford is confident Warren will revert to her freshman season when she was a second-team all-conference player.

“She’s picking the right pitches to swing at,” Ford said. “She’s doing a lot of good things. It’s going to come.”

Warren’s ability to play great defense while having struggles at the plate is a sign of maturity, “because it’s hard,” Ford said.

A&M, which is 2-4 in the SEC, will play at 13th-ranked Kentucky (19-5-1, 3-0) this weekend.

NOTES — A&M played without junior first baseman Trinity Cannon, who recently tweaked her lower back. She sat out as a precautionary measure. Cannon is hitting .362 with four homers and 14 RBIs and had played in every game this season until Wednesday.

Texas A&M 6, Louisiana Tech 3

Louisiana Tech;003;000;0—;3;4;1

Texas A&M;100;140;x;—;6;6;0

Allie Floyd, Lauren Menzina (3), Mary Martinez (4), Brook Melynchuk (4), Alyssa Martin (5), Emma Hutchinson (6) and Brooke Diaz; Emiley Kennedy, Emily Leavitt (4) and Julie Cottrill.

W — Leavitt (5-4). L — Melynchuk (4-4).

HR — KB Briley, La. Tech (2); Cottrill (3); Rylen Wiggins, A&M (2). Leading hitters — A&M: Aiyana Coleman 3-3, 2 2Bs

GALLERY: Texas A&M Softball vs LA Tech