Texas A&M softball team opens fall drills with new coach Trisha Ford

Texas A&M first-year softball coach Trisha Ford didn’t mind working up a sweat while answering questions as the Aggies opened fall practice Wednesday.

“What a beautiful day today,” Ford said. “The good Lord had us in the plans. We’ve had some rain the last couple of weeks, so today it feels good to be out there. I’m just excited to get out on the field and spend three hours with the team.”

A&M expects sunny days under Ford, who in five full seasons at Arizona State took the Sun Devils to the Women’s College World Series in 2018 and came up a win short of a return trip last year.

Ford spent the summer revamping an A&M program that made its 20th straight NCAA tournament but lost in regionals for the third straight time. Ford added five players via the NCAA transfer portal and two incoming freshmen whom she had recruited while at Arizona State.

“We were able to sprinkle in some support in areas that I thought we were a little deficient depthwise,” Ford said.

Ford added two pitchers, Arizona State’s Madison Preston and Minnesota’s Emily Leavitt, along with Oklahoma State catcher Julia Cottrill. A&M’s key returners include sophomore shortstop Koko Wooley, junior second baseman Rylen Wiggins, junior third baseman Trinity Cannon, sophomore pitcher Emiley Kennedy and sophomore outfielder Bre Warren coming off a season-ending injury.

“I’m really excited about our returning players to be honest with you and kind of merge those two worlds,” Ford said. “We were pretty successful this summer in the portal.”

Fall will be transition time for the team.

“The year is us implementing our system — how we do things, why we do things,” Ford said. “There’s a lot of coaching going on, so their brains are a little bit in overload right now, but that’s what the fall is about.”

Ford speaks her mind, something the players have seen in team meetings.

“I’m a little spicy,” Ford said. “I’m going to talk a little trash to them out on the field. Sometimes, they’re like what’s going on here? And I’m like, hey, I want you to talk that back to me. Like, let’s get after it a little bit. We’re going to compete every day in practice.”

Ford recently attended a Southeastern Conference coaches meeting where many of her peers told he what she already knew: $28.6 million Davis Diamond is the nation’s best venue.

“It’s just a fact,” Davis said. “Someone has to pinch me every day that I get to sit up in my office and look over this field.”

Arizona State was known for its power, hitting 340 home runs the last four seasons while ranking in the country’s top five each year.

“I am who I am. That’s kind of my DNA,” Ford said. “We’re going to play tough. We’re going to be gritty. We’re going to fight. We’re going to punch, and we’re going to bang the ball. It’s kind of part of our philosophy. When we get in the box, we want to do damage. We don’t go in there to touch the ball. We look to hit line drives over the wall. So we’ll say to the wall, over the wall. We don’t want to touch the ball.”

A&M did some mashing of its own with 69 homers last year. A&M lost some of its pop as All-American Haley Lee, who hit a team-high 15 homers, transferred to Oklahoma. Sophomore Katie Dack, who hit 13 homers, entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Pitcher/outfielder Makinzy Herzog, who hit 24 homers in three seasons with the Aggies, opted not to return for a fifth season.