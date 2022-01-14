Texas A&M softball team opens drills under sunny skies

“Our freshman class is strong,” Evans said. “I think they’re challenging the people above them.”

The left-handed Kennedy is a key addition to the team’s trio of returning right-handed pitchers in graduate Kayla Poynter (10-8, 2.33 ERA), senior Makinzy Herzog (12-7, 2.94 ERA) and Uribe. Junior utility player Shaylee Ackerman, who also can pitch, is right-handed as well. The powerful Kennedy struck out 201 in 105 1/3 innings last season with only 29 walks, allowing three earned runs with five no-hitters.

“We’ll pitch by committee,” Evans said. “I like the pieces we have place. We have five pitchers, all who can help us win. The addition of Emiley Kennedy [is] huge. [She’s] a big lefty. I like what she does. Then everybody else has another year under their belt, so I feel real good about our pitching staff.”

Poynter said there’s no substitute for experience.

“I’ve pitched in the SEC for four years,” she said. “Just that confidence going into it, I’m not scared of anything. I’ve faced the majority of these hitters before, so I know how to pitch to them.”