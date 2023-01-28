Texas A&M softball team, new coach Trisha Ford throw out the welcome mat

Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford hit a tape-measure home run in a meet-and-greet function with fans Saturday at Davis Diamond.

It’s fair to say she’s happy to be in Aggieland.

The weather suited a typical opening weekend for the sport with drizzling rain and overcast skies, but the first-year Aggie coach offered nothing but sunshine in the Diamond Club as she interacted with fans.

“I’m just excited,” Ford said. “I’m excited to see the growth of the program. I’m excited to lay the foundation and continue what coach [Jo] Evans and coach [Bob] Brock have done here. My family has really enjoyed our times here.”

Ford held the attention of all fans from 4-year-olds to senior citizens as she was informative while mixing in one-liners that would rival any stand-up comedian.

“I have learned more in this hour than the last four years,” said ticket holder Carolyn Jatzlau, who is from Giddings.

Ford, who was hired from Arizona State, brought her season kickoff concept along. The fans watched practice and player introductions then were divided into groups that toured the $28.6 million facility. They made stops at the team room, locker room, video room, hitting facility, bullpen area, home dugout, training room and Diamond Club. Players were at each stop with managers moving the groups. Ford fielded questions when the groups reached the Diamond Club, where everyone gathered afterward so players could sign autographs.

Ford made it a point to interact with every family.

“You guys have to be rowdy,” she told season-ticket holders whose seats were near the visiting dugout.

She told another to help the umpire with his strike zone if needed. A few fans looked familiar to her.

“Maybe H.E.B.?” Ford said.

Ford, a mother of two, also was a big hit with the youth.

“What’s your name? I’ve got mama eyes,” she asked a boy who was shadowing the man in front of him.

She asked another toddler if she had been a season-ticket holder for two years, which Ford added would have been half her age.

Ford, who told a couple groups she was the first in her family to graduate from college, bragged on her team’s 3.3 grade-point average for the fall semester. And when asked what she looks for in a recruit, she cited academics.

“You don’t have to be super, super smart,” Ford said. “But me as a coach, I don’t want to worry about a player that has a low GPA, because that means my time is getting sucked away into other areas. I love softball, so I want you to be able to handle that academic rigor in order for you to be successful on the field.”

Ford said her recruits also need to fit the team’s needs and its blue-collar DNA. Ford’s dad is a truck driver, so gritty and hard-nosed are characteristics she admires.

“I love being the underdog,” she said. “I’m that kind of person.”

Ford said she loves hard on her players, but she’s also tough.

“If you play for me for four years, when you leave here you’ll be ready for the world,” Ford said.

The players seemed to enjoy the event as much as the fans.

“I think it’s exciting,” junior outfielder Bre Warren said. “It’s definitely a different experience, and it’s fun to interact with people that support us and have faith in us. It’s really cool.”

Tony Helms and his wife drove four hours from Daingerfield to take the tour with his cousin, who is a season-ticket holder.

“We were worried it was going to be a rainout,” Helms said.

One mother brought her daughter because her game did get rained out.

“Wonderful,” Ford said.

• NOTES — Ford was an assistant at Stanford when the Cardinal lost to A&M in the Super Regionals at the Aggie Softball Complex in 2006. “My daughter tumbled down the stadium,” Ford said. ... Warren, who played at College Station, is fully recovered from rotator cuff surgery that caused her to miss last season. Senior Shaylee Ackerman, who mainly played outfield and designated hitter in her first three seasons as she battled through a back injury, will only pitch this year. After not pitching her first two years, the right-hander went 2-2 last year with a 3.98 earned run average in 15 appearances covering 31 2/3 innings. “I’m doing really good right now,” Ackerman said. ... Ford coached ASU six seasons, going 212-89. The 2018 team made the Women’s College World Series and last year’s team won the Pac-12 Conference and eventually lost in the Super Regionals, finishing the year at 43-11 overall. ... A&M will open the season against Tarleton at 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at Davis Diamond in the A&M Invitational, which will be the program’s lone home tournament this season. The Aggies will play in the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational (Feb. 16-18), the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic (Feb. 23-25) in Cathedral City, California, and Baylor’s Ode to Joy Invitational (March 4-5).