Texas A&M softball team loses to Tennessee 3-2 in ninth inning at SEC tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was an all-too-familiar ending for the Texas A&M softball team.
Tennessee’s Ivy Davis hit a two-run double with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the 19th-ranked Lady Vols a 3-2 walk-off victory in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday night at Rhoads Stadium.
Davis’ line drive up the left-center field alley handed A&M its seventh straight loss with three of the last four on walk-off hits. A&M also fell to 0-7 in the SEC tournament, losing by one run for the fifth time.
“I like our fight,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “[But] we need to win. We need to win games. And when we position ourselves to win games in the seventh and eighth innings going into the bottom of those innings, we’ve got to find ways to win games. We’re just right there. You can’t get any closer than we are without being there and winning games. I don’t know how you position yourself any better than what we are doing right now.”
Junior Makinzy Herzog had A&M (31-21) in position to advance with a record-tying four-hit game at the plate and a stellar relief performance in the circle.
Herzog hit two solo home runs, and her second was a lined shot over the right-field fence on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the top of the ninth. Herzog’s string of four straight no-hit innings in the circle ended on a leadoff single by Ally Shipman in the bottom of the ninth that hit the third-base bag. A&M retired pinch-runner Treasuary Poindexter at second on a fielder’s choice with Aggie third baseman Trinity Cannon and second baseman Ashlynn Walls teaming up on a nice play that withstood a review. Tennessee’s Chelsea Seggern then walked, and Davis pounded a 2-0 pitch for Tennessee’s second hit since the first inning.
“I was just looking for a pitch to drive, and I got it,” Davis said on the SEC Network. “Our base runners really turned on the burners there and made it all the way around.”
Tennessee took a 1-0 lead in the first on Shipman’s sacrifice fly that drove in Amanda Ayala, who singled and moved to third on Ashley Morgan’s double.
Herzog tied the game in the third on an opposite-field homer off the scoreboard beyond the fence in left-center field.
Tennessee’s Ashley Rogers (24-8) prevailed in the pitchers’ duel, fighting through finger and back issues. The junior right-hander struck out 13 and walked four, throwing a career-high 174 pitches. Rogers, who earned all-conference honors Tuesday, made some gutty pitches with runners on as A&M stranded 10 and went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.
“She was a trooper out there,” Davis said. “We are just so proud of her. She is an absolute grinder.”
A&M batters did a great job making Rogers’ pitch count mount early in the game but couldn’t turn it into runs.
“I thought we had some productive outs,” Evans said. “We had some productive at-bats. We just couldn’t get a timely hit early to get some runs.”
A&M starter Kayla Poynter and Herzog (12-6) matched Rogers until the final pitch when Tennessee got its first hit with a runner in scoring position. Poynter allowed three hits in four innings, striking out one and walking two. Fellow right-hander Herzog struck out two and walked three in 4 1/3 innings.
“I thought Poynter did a nice job,” Evans said. “Herzog went out there and did a good job prior to that last inning, positioning us to win a ballgame.”
Herzog’s four hits, two doubles and two homers all tied records for an SEC tournament game.
“That’s a phenomenal performance by Herzog being able to get up there against an All-American pitcher and do that kind of damage,” Evans said. “She struck the ball well every time.”
Herzog had all of A&M’s hits as the rest of the team went 0 for 28.
•
NOTES — A&M is expected to make the 64-team NCAA tournament, whose field will be announced at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2. ... A&M’s Morgan Smith had three of the team’s four walks. ... A&M reserve catcher Kelly Martinez threw out pinch runner Kaitlin Parsons trying to steal second in the eighth. Parsons had stolen 21 straight bases in the last two seasons. ... Tennessee also beat A&M 3-2 on March 6 at Davis Diamond in a nonconference game. ... A&M junior Madi Jatzlau was named to the SEC community service team Wednesday. Jatzlau is a member of A&M’s student-athlete advisory committee and has volunteered for numerous charity activities within the community.