Texas A&M softball team loses to Tennessee 3-2 in ninth inning at SEC tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was an all-too-familiar ending for the Texas A&M softball team.

Tennessee’s Ivy Davis hit a two-run double with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the 19th-ranked Lady Vols a 3-2 walk-off victory in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday night at Rhoads Stadium.

Davis’ line drive up the left-center field alley handed A&M its seventh straight loss with three of the last four on walk-off hits. A&M also fell to 0-7 in the SEC tournament, losing by one run for the fifth time.

“I like our fight,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “[But] we need to win. We need to win games. And when we position ourselves to win games in the seventh and eighth innings going into the bottom of those innings, we’ve got to find ways to win games. We’re just right there. You can’t get any closer than we are without being there and winning games. I don’t know how you position yourself any better than what we are doing right now.”

Junior Makinzy Herzog had A&M (31-21) in position to advance with a record-tying four-hit game at the plate and a stellar relief performance in the circle.