Texas A&M softball team loses second straight at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Texas A&M softball team struggled to solve Florida starter Natalie Lugo, and the fourth-ranked Gators used four home runs to shut out the Aggies 4-0 on Saturday at KSP Stadium.

Florida (39-8, 18-5) won the Southeastern Conference series opener 5-3 Friday on Charla Echols’ three-run, walk-off homer. Echols homered again Saturday to give the Gators a 2-0 lead in the third inning, and Lugo (14-2) did the rest, allowing four hits and one walk with four strikeouts over seven innings. Cheyenne Lindsey and Hannah Adams added back-to-back solo homers in the sixth for insurance.

Haley Lee went 2 for 3 for A&M (31-19, 8-15), while Ashlynn Walls had a double and Rylen Wiggins a single.

A&M starter Kayla Poynter (9-7) took the loss, allowing four runs on eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

The series finale is set for 11 a.m. Sunday.