Texas A&M softball team loses opener at NCAA Norman Regional

NORMAN, Okla. — Wichita State’s Madison Perrigan hit a two-run home run to cap a five-run fifth inning that carried the Shockers to a 9-7 victory over Texas A&M in first-round action in the NCAA softball tournament Friday.

A&M (31-22) will play Morgan State (24-16) in a losers’ bracket game in the Norman Regional at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. If the Aggies win, they’ll play again at 8 p.m. against the loser of the winners’ bracket game between Wichita State and top-seeded Oklahoma (46-2), which beat Morgan State 21-0.

The Aggies lost their eighth straight game but went down swinging, scoring three in the seventh and getting the potential tying run in scoring position, but freshman Rylen Wiggins lined out and senior Ashlynn Walls grounded out.

“We gave ourselves a chance,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I thought that was a really encouraging part of the game.”

Wichita State (40-11-1) scored two runs in each of the first two innings and built its lead to 9-3 with the fifth-inning explosion — all of the action coming with two outs. The Shockers had four straight hits off A&M freshman right-hander Grace Uribe for a 7-3 lead. Uribe was replaced by senior right-hander Kayla Poynter, who gave up Perrigan’s second homer of the game and 20th of the season.