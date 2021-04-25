Texas A&M softball team loses Game 2 at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State softball team broke a 1-1 tie with a four-run fifth inning and beat Texas A&M 8-1 for its first Southeastern Conference victory of the season Saturday at Nusz Park.

Jackie McKenna gave MSU (25-20, 1-13) a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third with a solo home run, her fourth homer of the season.

A&M (30-14, 7-10) tied the game on Makinzy Herzog’s double that drove in Rylen Wiggins in the top of the fifth. Wiggins walked to lead off the inning and took second on Haley Lee’s foul out to the catcher.

But the Bulldogs rallied in the bottom of the fifth, scoring two runs on sacrifice flies, a run on a fielder’s choice in which every runner was safe and a bases-loaded walk. They added insurance on Mia Davidson’s three-run homer in the sixth, her 14th shot of the season.

MSU’s Emily Williams (5-5) threw a complete game to earn the win, striking out seven while giving up four hits and four walks.