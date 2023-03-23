The Texas A&M softball team got punched in the gut last weekend with 17th-ranked Georgia eventually delivering a knockout blow. The challenge for the Aggies is to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

The Aggies will play at 13th-ranked Kentucky (19-5-1, 3-0) this weekend before returning home to host fourth-ranked Tennessee (24-1, 6-0) to complete a tough starting schedule for Southeastern Conference play.

A&M (17-10, 2-4) opened eyes by taking two of three games at 12th-ranked Arkansas to open league play. The Aggies won the rubber game 8-0, run-ruling the defending SEC champions who had won nine straight conference series.

Georgia brought the Aggies back down to earth with a pair of hard-fought 7-5 and 6-5 victories then run-ruled a listless A&M team 8-0 on Sunday to complete the sweep.

“I’m excited to get back out on the right track,” first-year A&M head coach Trisha Ford said A&M’s 6-3 victory over Louisiana Tech on Wednesday. “Kentucky’s going to be tough, but I love tough. I want to see what we’ve made of.”

Kentucky has won eight straight games since losing to top-ranked Oklahoma. The Wildcats swept Missouri on the road two weekends ago, outscoring the Tigers 16-0. Two of those shutouts were by junior right-hander Stephanie Schoonover (11-1, 1.25 ERA), who has struck out 139 in 89 1/3 innings with 30 walks, allowing 50 hits.

“We could either have a really good day and chase pitches we’re supposed to chase, or it’s going to be a long day,” Ford said.

Kentucky has five batters hitting .349 or higher. Graduate catcher Kayla Kowalik, who played at New Braunfels St. John Paul II, is hitting .425 with a homer and 13 RBIs. Junior shortstop Erin Coffel is hitting .410 with 12 homers and 31 RBIs and is second in the SEC in slugging percentage at 1.082. Both players made last year’s All-SEC first team when the Wildcats tied for fourth place with a 13-11 record.

A&M has four starters batting over .300: freshman second baseman Amari Harper (.389, 12 RBIs), junior catcher Julia Cottrill (.385, 3 HRs, 17 RBIs), junior first baseman Trinity Cannon (.362, 4 HRs, 14 RBIs) and freshman outfielder Keely Williams (.333, 11 HR, 11 RBIs).

“I think we’re growing,” Cottrill said. “I think there’s going to be some growing pains sometimes, and that’s what we felt last weekend, but as long as we keep moving forward, I think we’re going to be just fine.”

A&M typically starts a trio of freshmen in the field along with a sophomore, while its three top pitchers are two sophomores and a senior who spent her first three years primarily as a position player.

• NOTES — Game times are 5:30 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. ... Kowalik played against A&M in the 2020 and 2021 series when the Wildcats won five of six. She was only 4-of-18 batting but drew six walks. ... Schoonover was only 7-5 last year with a 5.15 ERA. Her 11 victories this year ties her for second behind Georgia’s Shelby Walters, who won all three games against the Aggies last week. ... Kentucky’s second pitcher is sophomore right-hander Alexia Lacetena (7-1, 2.17 ERA, 38 2/3 innings, 35 Ks, 6 BBs, 38 Hs). ... Kentucky played Oklahoma on back-to-back days at the Sooners’ tournament, getting outscored 25-1. Schoonover was rocked for seven runs on seven hits in just two innings in an 18-0 loss.