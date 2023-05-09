The Texas A&M softball team has more than enough incentive to play well at this week’s Southeastern Conference tournament.

The Aggies (33-18, 12-12) will open with South Carolina (34-19, 9-15) at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Arkansas’ Bogle Park. If the Aggies win, they advance to play 13th-ranked Georgia (39-12, 16-7) at 1 p.m. Thursday in the five-day, single-elimination event.

South Carolina and Georgia both swept regular-season series against the Aggies, accounting for half of A&M’s SEC losses.

The losses to South Carolina were especially painful because the Gamecocks were one vote shy of being a unanimous pick by the league’s coaches to finish last and would have if the Aggies had swept that series.

“[Monday] when we were watching film a couple [players] came up to me and [said] we’re on our personal vendetta tour pretty much, our payback tour,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said.

South Carolina outscored A&M 15-2 in the series and shut out the Aggies over the final 19 innings.

“I felt like I was in the ‘Twilight Zone,’” Ford said. “We didn’t do anything really well that weekend.”

A&M batted only .145 with three extra-base hits.

“We just couldn’t find our bats,” Ford said. “We didn’t make any breaks. We didn’t make any luck. It was just one of those weekends.”

The lost weekend at South Carolina along with a loss to Sam Houston State (22-34) cost the Aggies any chance to open the NCAA tournament at Davis Diamond later this month.

“If we hadn’t kind of laid an egg against South Carolina, we’d be in the conversation of hosting,” Ford said.

A&M is ranked 26th in the RPI, which is ninth in the SEC, though the Aggies finished seventh in the league.

A&M struggled against South Carolina because graduate right-hander Donnie Gobourne pitched 10 shutout innings, allowing four hits and six walks with 11 strikeouts in getting a victory and save. She controlled the game, something A&M will try to change.

“It’s been a theme for us: When we attack early in the count, we’re a much better team,” Ford said. “When we wait until we have two strikes, it becomes much more tougher.”

A&M averaged scoring 7.9 runs in its nine games after losing at South Carolina, batting .352 with 11 homers, but Gobourne (10-6, five saves) will be a much toughest test. The Florida Atlantic transfer has struck out 165 in 104 innings with 63 walks, getting a victory and a loss in last week’s series against fourth-ranked and league champion Tennessee.

• NOTES -- A&M beat South Carolina 5-3 last year for its first SEC tournament victory, ending a seven-game losing streak at the event. That was in the opening game matching the 12th- and 13th-place finisher. A&M has never advanced past the first round. ... It will be the first conference tournament for Ford, who spent four seasons at Fresno State and six at Arizona State. “I’m excited this is going to help us prepare for the NCAA postseason,” Ford said. “The environment, the atmosphere, all that is only going to help us prepare for NCAAs. I’m excited to experience my first conference tournament.” ... A&M fell out of the coaches’ poll this week but remained 23rd in the ESPN/USA Softball poll. ... A&M will be without freshman left fielder Kelly Williams (back), who has missed the last 12 games. She is working to return, Ford said. ... A&M’s Trinity Cannon was named to the SEC softball community service team Tuesday. She spent time in the Dominican Republic serving with a group of A&M student-athletes and Mission of Hope over the winter break. She also has participated in Aggies CAN.