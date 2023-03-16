The Texas A&M softball team turned nervous energy into a pair of victories against sixth-ranked Arkansas to win their Southeastern Conference opening series last weekend, possibly laying the foundation for a highly successful season.

Arkansas, the defending league champion, rolled to an 8-0 victory in the series opener, needing only five innings to run-rule the Aggies, who had five starters making their SEC debuts.

“Talking to the team, I felt the response was like, ‘Coach, we just kind of let the moment get too big for us,” first-year A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “[They] were excited to start SEC play, but they also were super nervous.”

Ford reminded her players that it’s just softball. The Aggies responded with a 2-0 victory to even the series then rolled to a 9-1 victory in the rubber game with 13 hits, winning in five innings.

“I saw some things out of them that really excites me, and I am a very cautious person,” Ford said.

The 24th-ranked Aggies (16-7, 2-1) return home to Davis Diamond for an SEC series against 18th-ranked Georgia (21-6, 2-1) with games at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Bulldogs mirrored the Aggies in dropping their SEC opener last weekend to Auburn 6-5 but won the next two games 5-0 and 5-4 in 10 innings. Georgia added a 7-1 victory over Furman on Wednesday.

“I thought [it] was a solid effort by our team,” Georgia coach Tony Baldwin said. “It was an emotional win after a tiring weekend. Ultimately, it was a good midweek win. We’ll take it every time we can get it, and now we’ll move on and get ready for Texas A&M.”

Georgia is batting .333 with six starters hitting .300 or higher led by junior right fielder Jayda Kearney (.413, 9 HRs, 23 RBIs) and senior second baseman Sydney Kuma (.378-5-26). The Bulldogs have hit 40 homers with senior third baseman Sara Mosley matching Kearney’s nine.

“Georgia is obviously going to give us some fits,” Ford said. “They can put a lot of crooked numbers across the board, but if our pitching does what it can do and like it’s shown all year long, we’ll be in some fun games.”

A&M sophomore left-hander Emiley Kennedy allowed five earned runs and three homers in the opener against Arkansas in only one inning. But senior right-hander Shaylee Ackerman, sophomore right-hander Emily Leavitt and senior left-hander Madison Preston combined to allow 10 hits and only one run over the next 12 innings, striking out 14 and walking two.

“Our pitching staff [last] weekend was great,” Ford said. “And that’s where we’re going to have to make sure it keeps us in all these ballgames.”

A&M has a 1.55 earned run average to rank 12th in the country.

Georgia, which has a 2.13 ERA, leans on graduate right-hander Shelby Walters (9-1, 1.42 ERA, 59 Ks, 78 2/3 IP) and junior right-hander Madison Kerpics (8-4, 1.50 ERA, 65 1/3 IP, 61 Ks).

• NOTES — Georgia leads the all-time series with A&M 16-7, including 12-6 since A&M joined the SEC. Georgia won two of three last year in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs last played in College Station in 2017 when the Aggies swept the series. ... A&M and Georgia are tied with 12th-ranked LSU (23-2, 3-0) for third in the SEC behind fifth-ranked Tennessee (21-1, 3-0) and 14th-ranked Kentucky (17-5-1, 3-0). ... Georgia starts a graduate, three seniors, three juniors and two sophomores. A&M in its last game started a senior, four juniors, a sophomore and three freshmen. ... A&M has five .300 hitters led by junior catcher Julia Cottrill (.407, 2 HRs, 12 RBIs), freshman second baseman Amari Harper (.400, 11 RBIs) and junior first baseman Trinity Cannon (.390, 3 HRs, 12 RBIs). A&M’s leaders in the circle are Leavitt (4-2, 1.39 ERA, 48 Ks, 40 1/3 IP), Ackerman (4-2, 1.49 ERA, 40 Ks, 37 2/3 IP) and Kennedy (5-2, 1.80 ERA, 44 Ks, 42 2/3 IP).