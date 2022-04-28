Texas A&M softball team looks to build on success against Alabama at Missouri

The Texas A&M softball team showed plenty against second-ranked Alabama last week. Now the Aggies’ challenge is to build on that this weekend in the Show Me State against the Missouri Tigers.

“It’s our last opportunity to go on the road and win a series,” A&M head coach Jo Evans said. “We really want that for ourselves and for our program.”

A&M had lost seven straight Southeastern Conference series before taking two of three games against Alabama, including a 9-1, five-inning victory that was the first time the Crimson Tide had been run-ruled since 2017.

“We want to carry this momentum,” Evans said. “We don’t want to change anything we’re doing.”

Missouri (29-17, 8-9) will be the first SEC team not ranked in the USA Today/Coaches poll to play the Aggies (27-18, 5-13), who have the conference’s toughest schedule. But the Tigers will be a formidable foe. Missouri is 21-5 against A&M at home. The Tigers were ranked 11th in the preseason poll and picked to finish fifth in the SEC.

Missouri is coming off a sweep at ninth-ranked Kentucky. The Tigers run-ruled Kentucky twice, sandwiched around an 8-7 victory. Kentucky was the highest ranked opponent that Missouri has swept in a three-game series this season.

The Tigers batted .361 (30-83) in the series with five doubles and eight home runs. Super senior Kim Wert was 6 for 7 with four homers and 13 RBIs.

“They just played a heck of a series against Kentucky,” Evans said. “Their bats are lively right now. They’re swinging the bats really well.”

A&M has won three of its last four games, turning things around after getting swept at Tennessee. The Aggies lost the opener against the Volunteers on a walk-off homer and blew a late four-run lead in the second game, then managed only one run in the finale.

“I felt like our team got really discouraged after Tennessee,” Evans said. “It would be easy for them to feel like, ‘Oh, that’s our season, we’re done.’ And I really had to sit them down and say, ‘Listen, you’ve got to understand this resume you are building and what you’ve done and what is impressive about what you’ve done and things we’ve got to get better at.’”

A&M seemingly reverted to its old ways in a 3-2 victory over Lamar on Wednesday night. The Aggies had to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to beat the Cardinals, who are 4-14 in Western Athletic Conference play, tied with Sam Houston State for last place in the Southwestern Division.

“We found a way to win that game. That was huge,” Evans said. “We needed that win as bad as we’ve needed any win we’ve had so far.”

A&M is looking to win back-to-back series in the SEC for the first time since 2018 when it won three straight against ninth-ranked South Carolina, 22nd-ranked Mississippi State and 20th-ranked Kentucky.

• NOTES — Game 1 will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Columbia, Missouri, with Game 2 at 4 p.m. Saturday and Game 3 at 1 p.m. Sunday. ... Missouri is 25th in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 and 26th in the coaches’ poll. Missouri is 23rd in the NCAA RPI rankings, and A&M is 35th. ... Missouri’s leading hitters are senior left fielder Casidy Chaumont (.367, 6 HRs, 20 RBIs), designated player Wert (.349, 13 HRs, 43 RBIs), graduate second baseman Kendyll Bailey (.333, 10 HRs, 27 RBIs), sophomore shortstop Jenna Laird (.331, 4 HRs, 17 RBIs, 20-22 SBs), graduate center fielder Brooke Wilmes (.317, 13 HRs, 29 RBIs) and sophomore right fielder Alex Honnold (.310, 2 HRs, 16 RBIs). The Tigers’ key pitchers are junior right-hander Jordan Weber (11-5, 2.67 ERA) and sophomore right-hander Laurin Krings (12-7, 3.24). ... A&M’s leading hitters are senior catcher/first baseman Haley Lee (.452, 11 HRs, 38 RBIs), freshman shortstop Koko Wooley (.373, 11 RBIs, 23-25 SBs), senior right fielder Morgan Smith (.336, 4 HRs, 23 RBIs), freshman designated hitter Katie Dack (.316, 8 HRs, 31 RBIs) and sophomore third baseman Trinity Cannon (.308, 7 HRs, 35 RBIs). A&M’s top two pitchers are senior right-hander Makinzy Herzog (9-5, 1.66, 2 saves) and freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy (9-7, 2.14 ERA, 2 saves). ... A&M sophomore catcher Mayce Allen missed the Lamar game with a hand injury. “Initially, we thought her injury was more serious. Now we believe she’ll be able to play, which will be big for us,” Evans said. Junior pitcher/outfielder Shaylee Ackerman, bothered by a back injury, also could see her first action since March 26. ... Wooley made the 25-player watch list for the 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Award, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced Thursday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.