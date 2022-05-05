Texas A&M softball team looks for bounce-back effort against No. 5 Arkansas

The Texas A&M softball team finds itself in a precarious position.

The Aggies’ NCAA tournament resume took a blow with a doubleheader loss at Houston on Wednesday, putting a lot more weight on this weekend’s series against Southeastern Conference-leading Arkansas at Davis Diamond.

“We really hurt ourselves losing those games,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “[It’s] not a knock against them, but they’re an 88 RPI team.”

A&M’s only loss to a team not in the national Top 25 had been 2-1 to Big Sky leader Weber State, which is 35-10 with a NCAA RPI ranking of 54th. Houston came into the game having lost 10 of its last 11.

“They’re in our region, so I feel like had we had gone there and taken care of business, that we would be really comfortable getting into the postseason, knowing that Arkansas is really a tough team,” Evans said. “The resume had no bad losses, but losing last night puts us in a really tough position.”

Fifth-ranked Arkansas (39-8, 17-4) affords A&M (27-23, 5-13) the chance to make amends. The Razorbacks have clinched at least an SEC co-championship with Alabama (39-9, 14-7), which will close the regular season at home against Missouri (32-17, 11-9). A&M hampered Alabama’s chances at winning the SEC by taking two of three games against the Crimson Tide the last time the Aggies were at home.

The good news for Alabama is A&M has owned the series against Arkansas, having won 19 of 21 with sweeps in 2013, ’14 and ’16. Because of COVID-19, the teams haven’t met since 2019 when the Aggies took two of three at Davis Diamond.

The Razorbacks, who shared the regular-season conference title last year with Florida, have been turned around by coach Courtney Deifel, who is in her seventh season after coming from Maryland. The Razorbacks were 1-23 in SEC play in her first season. This year’s team is arguably her best. They are hitting a league-leading .346 and rank fifth in earned run average at 2.91.

“They are just so darn consistent,” Evans said. “They’ve designed this team for mashing the ball. The ball flies in Arkansas at their field, and they’ve done a really nice job offensively just hitting throughout their lineup.”

Arkansas has hit 91 homers, second to Georgia’s 96 and Georgia’s park is 10 feet shorter down both lines. The Razorbacks have a quintet of players with at least 11 homers, while junior right-hander Chenise Delce (14-2, 2.03 ERA) and senior right-hander Mary Haff (16-3, 3.04 ERA) have each made 17 starts in the circle.

“Of all the teams we’ll play this year, this will be the most balanced, consistent team that we’ll face,” Evans said. “They don’t have highs and lows. They really keep themselves together. They have good senior leadership. They are an older team.”

A&M, which has eight underclassmen who see a lot of action, continues to have growing pains. The Aggies’ pair of 3-2 losses at UH dropped their record in one-run games to 3-10 this season. A&M, which was swept at Missouri last weekend, is on a season-long five-game losing streak.

“It’s been a rough go, no question about it,” Evans said. “We’ve been in four of the five games, and we continue to have challenges trying to figure out ways to win. It takes a hit on our players. It takes a hit on their confidence, and it’s really important for our kids to be able to bounce back.”

NOTES — A&M All-American catcher/first baseman Haley Lee (.432, 13 HRs, 40 RBIs) and pitcher/outfielder Makinzy Herzog (9-7, 2.23 ERA; .243, 4 HRs, 29 RBIs) will return for an extra season because of COVID-19, Evans said. Right fielder Morgan Smith (.347, 5 HRs, 26 RBIs) could as well. ... Smith had reached base in 22 straight games before going 0 for 4 in the opener against UH. ... A&M has walked 213 times, second in the country to Georgia Tech (221). Lee has 46 walks. ... Arkansas senior first baseman Danielle Gibson (.451, 16 HRs, 54 RBIs) was named among 10 finalists for the USA Softball’s collegiate player of the year. Other leading Arkansas hitters are senior outfielder/designated hitter Linnie Malkin (.421, 17 HRs, 59 RBIs), senior center fielder KB Sides (.400, 11 HRs, 36 RBIs, 27-31 SBs), sophomore third baseman Hannah Gammill (.397, 16 HRs, 43 RBIs) and graduate catcher Taylor Ellsworth (.365, 14 HRs, 52 RBIs).

