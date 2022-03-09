Texas A&M softball team leans on Kennedy, defense to beat Texas State

The Texas A&M softball team took advantage of Texas State’s errors and played air-tight defense in a 4-1 victory over the Bobcats on Wednesday night at Davis Diamond.

A&M (15-5) got a complete game from freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy (6-2), who allowed three hits and was backed by solid defense, something the Bobcats (11-7) struggled with.

A&M took a 2-1 lead in the third inning on a ball that didn’t leave the infield. Shaylee Ackerman hit a leadoff single. Koko Wooley slapped a grounder to shortstop Claire Ginger, who threw wide of second base. The ball rolled all the way to the fence in right-center field, allowing both runners to score easily.

A&M added runs in its last two at-bats.

Wooley singled in the fifth, stole second and scored on a throwing error by third baseman Dani Elder on Haley Lee’s grounder. Mayce Allen then hit a two-out homer in the sixth, her fourth of the season.

Kennedy struck out six but walked five.

“I’m really pleased with how she’s managing her opportunity,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I thought tonight she struggled a little bit by getting behind hitters but never got herself in too much trouble.”

A pair of walks in the second inning led to Texas State’s only run on a two-out double by Elder, who transferred from A&M. The Aggie defense prevented it from being a two-run double as left fielder Ackerman and shortstop Wooley combined on the relay throw to catcher Mayce Allen to get the trailing runner.

“We made plays, and Texas State made some mistakes, which we took advantage of those opportunities and got some big hits,” Evans said.

Jessica Mullins (6-5) took the loss for Texas State. She allowed five hits, two of them by Wooley.

Kylie George, another former A&M player, had a hit for the Bobcats, but was thrown out stealing.

A&M, which was coming off a 2-3 weekend at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, California, will open Southeastern Conference play this weekend at Auburn.

“All in all I thought it was a well-played game by our team and will give us a little momentum going into our Auburn series,” Evans said.

