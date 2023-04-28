The 25th-ranked Texas A&M softball team led Missouri 6-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning in their Southeastern Conference series opener when the game was suspended due to rain Friday afternoon at Davis Diamond.

The teams will resume the game at 2 p.m. Saturday with Game 2 in the three-game series set for 4 p.m. The series finale is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday.

Aggie senior Shaylee Ackerman was working on a complete game when it was suspended Friday. She allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings.

The Aggies didn’t wait long to get on the scoreboard. Freshman second baseman Amari Harper reached on an error with one out in the top of the first, and two batters later, Julia Cottrill blasted a two-run home run to center field.

Freshman designated player Aiyana Coleman followed Cottrill’s lead in the second by clobbering a 1-2 offering over the scoreboard in left field for a solo shot and 3-0 lead.

Missouri junior center fielder Alex Honnold shrunk the Tigers’ deficit to one run with a two-run blast of her own to right-center field in the top of the third, but the Aggies responded with their most productive inning of the game in the bottom of the third courtesy of a sacrifice fly by Harper and another two-run homer by Cottrill for a 6-2 lead. Cottrill’s two long balls gave her the team lead with eight for the season.

Junior right-hander Laurin Krings started in the circle and surrendered six runs, including two unearned, on five hits with a walk and a strikeout through three innings. Megan Schumacher relieved her to start the fourth inning and allowed three hits with one strikeout over two shutout innings before the rains hit.

A&M (30-17, 10-11) entered the final SEC series of the regular season in seventh place in the conference standings, while Missouri (30-20, 4-14) was 12th in the 13-team league. The Aggies have one game remaining on their regular-season schedule after Sunday, a date at Houston at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The SEC tournament is scheduled for the following week on May 9-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.