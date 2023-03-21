The Texas A&M softball team will play the Lady Techsters of Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Davis Diamond.

The Aggies (16-10, 2-4 SEC) were swept by Georgia over the weekend, the last loss 8-0 in six innings. A&M will look to regain its confidence before a weekend series at 13th-ranked Kentucky.

Louisiana Tech (18-9) is coming off a series win against Florida International. Tech, which was picked to finish fourth in Conference USA, is 3-3 in league play.

“If we don’t show up tomorrow, they will absolutely beat us,” first-year A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “I’m interested to see what our focus will be.”

Tech was 39-20 last year, including 18-6 in league play to win the conference’s West division by a game.

“They’re just scrappy,” Ford said. “They’ve got some speed at the top of their lineup. If we can get this win, it’ll be a good win for us.”

A&M fell out of the NFCA/coaches’ Top 25 but is 24th in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.