Texas A&M softball team goes 2-2 to open California tournament

FULLERTON, Calif. — The Texas A&M softball team split its first four games at the Judi Garman Classic on Friday and Saturday at Anderson Family Field.

The Aggies lost to Weber State 2-1 and beat Loyola Marymount 4-2 on Friday then beat Utah 11-3 and lost to No. 5 UCLA 14-2 in five innings Saturday.

Trinity Cannon had A&M’s only hit against Weber State as the Wildcats’ Arissa Henderson (4-0) pitched a complete game to earn the victory.

Cannon homered in the fifth inning against LMU to put A&M ahead for good. Starter Grace Uribe (2-0) earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits and give walks with two strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. Emiley Kennedy earned her first save, striking out four over 1 2/3 hitless innings.

Rylen Wiggins homered twice, while Cannon, Haley Lee and Mayce Allen each homered once against Utah as the Aggies pounded out 13 hits. Kennedy (5-1) threw a complete game against the Utes, allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks.