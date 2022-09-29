 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M softball team gets 2023 SEC schedule

  • 0

The Texas A&M softball team will open Southeastern Conference play next season on March 10-12 at Arkansas.

The SEC announced the 2023 softball schedule on Thursday. A&M will host four home series against Georgia (March 17-19), Tennessee (March 31-April 2), Mississippi State (April 7-9) and Missouri (April 28-30). The Aggies also will play at Kentucky (March 24-26), South Carolina (April 14-16) and Ole Miss (April 21-23).

The SEC tournament is set for May 9-13 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

A&M will host McLennan at 6 p.m. Friday at Davis Diamond in a fall exhibition game. Admission is free.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Arkansas Postgame: G Guerrierei

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert