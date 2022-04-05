Texas A&M softball team finishes off Incarnate Word with 5-run sixth

The Texas A&M softball team saved its best for last against Incarnate Word, using a five-run sixth inning for a 10-2 run-rule victory Tuesday night at Davis Diamond.

The overmatched Cardinals (11-24) committed four errors and allowed A&M to steal nine bases in nine attempts, but the game was tied at 2 heading into the bottom of the fourth. The Aggies (23-12) took control with three runs, two of them unearned because of two Cardinal errors.

A&M hit into some bad luck in the fifth when sophomore Mariana Torres lined a shot that Incarnate Word shortstop Ryleigh Mata reached high to make the grab, turning it into an inning-ending double play.

Incarnate’s defense didn’t get a chance to make a big play in the sixth. Haley Lee hit a two-run homer about 50 feet beyond the fence. Star Ferguson blooped an RBI single into left field, and senior Makinzy Herzog’s two-run, opposite-field double against the left-field fence ended the game.

“In these midweek games, there’s always a chance of being bitten in the tail, so for us to stay in it and answer when they scored kept us out of a nerve-racking situation,” A&M coach Jo Evans said.

A&M won its fifth straight with another makeshift lineup because of a lingering illness that forced the Aggies to cancel a midweek doubleheader at Houston last week.

The Aggies swept a weekend series against Abilene Christian and beat the Southland Conference’s Incarnate Word without left fielder/pitcher Shaylee Ackerman, while catcher/outfielder Mayce Allen played only one game over those four. A couple other players have been in and out of the starting lineup during the last few days.

Evans is hopeful the team will be a full strength for this weekend’s Southeastern Conference series against 21st-ranked LSU.

“We really want to get Mayce Allen back in our lineup, get her behind the plate and get Shaylee Ackerman [back],” Evans said. “The thing with Ackerman is she helps us in so many ways. She plays a great left field and pitches and can play first base. I am proud of our kids how they have absorbed and filled those roles.”

Torres, who ended an 0-for-25 slump Sunday against ACU, had an RBI single against Incarnate Word. She started at second on Sunday for the first time this year but was back at first base on Tuesday where she had made nine starts.

Herzog, who has been mired in a season-long slump, had her second straight multi-hit game after having only one in the first 33 games. Sophomore Trinity Cannon and freshman Cayden Baker also had two hits each for A&M.

A&M senior right-hander Kayla Poynter and sophomore right-hander Grace Uribe (5-2) each threw three innings. Uribe gave up two doubles in her first inning but retired the last seven batters. She struck out four with no walks.

• NOTES — A&M’s Katie Dack was named the SEC’s freshman of the week Tuesday. She led A&M last week with a 667 batting average and 1.500 slugging percentage.

