With a pair of four-leaf clovers painted on the field and green bows in some of the players’ hair, the Texas A&M softball team came into Friday’s game hoping that luck would be on their side.

For a stretch it was, but that luck eventually ran out as Georgia scored runs in each of the final three innings to come away with a 7-5 win over the Aggies on Friday at Davis Diamond in Southeastern Conference play.

“The little things, we just didn’t make some pitches when I know we were capable of making pitches,” A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford said. “We didn’t get some hits when we had some opportunities. That’s kind of part of the game. You love it and hate it. You love it when you execute, and you hate it when you don’t.”

Georgia (22-6, 3-1) jumped to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Aggies (16-8, 2-2) shook off the rocky start and rallied with a run in the second, three in the third and another in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead.

An error helped the Aggies take their only lead of the game. With two outs and Amari Harper on third base in the bottom of the fourth, Julia Cottrill hit a grounder that rolled through Georgia second baseman Sydney Kuma, and Harper raced home.

“I was happy with our fight back,” Ford said. “We came out, fought back. We got back into that game.”

Cottrill went 1 for 4 with her lone hit coming at an opportune time during A&M’s three-run third inning. Her RBI double scored Trinity Cannon and cut Georgia’s lead to 4-2. After back-to-back strikeouts, Keely Williams singled in Cottrill, then Rylen Wiggins reached on a bunt single and took second with Williams reaching third on a throwing error as first baseman Jaiden Fields threw to first with no one covering the base. Williams then scored the tying run on a wild pitch.

Georgia made a pitching change in the fourth as Shelby Walters took over in the circle for Madison Kerpics. In three innings of work, Kerpics gave up four runs with just one earned on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Walters (10-1) earned the win, holding A&M to one unearned run on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts over four innings.

Georgia tied the game at 5 in the fifth as Sydney Chambley homered off reliever Shaylee Ackerman. In three innings, it was Ackerman’s lone run given up as she allowed three hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

Ackerman relieved starting pitcher Emiley Kennedy in the third. Kennedy gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts in two innings.

To start the sixth, A&M sent Emily Leavitt (4-3) to the circle, and she gave up two runs on five hits with one strikeout to take the loss.

Georgia regained the lead in the sixth when Ellie Armistead hit a leadoff double, took third on Dallis Goodnight’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Sara Mosley’s double to left field.

A&M’s best attempt at a late rally came in the bottom of the sixth following back-to-back singles by Harper and Koko Wooley to start the inning, but Walters stranded both by striking out Cannon and getting Cottrill and Morgan Smith to foul out to first base.

The teams will play the second game of the three-game series at 5 p.m. Saturday.

“I think our game plan was good,” Ford said. “We needed to execute in some spots that we just didn’t. Sometimes it’s just the nature of the beast. We’ll bounce back. We saw both of their pitchers. They saw three of ours as well. It’s going to be a barn burner I think these next two days. Tomorrow let’s even the series, and then let’s make Sunday’s one to decide it.”