Texas A&M softball team ends SEC tournament losing streak with win over South Carolina

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Texas A&M softball team finally won a Southeastern Conference tournament game but not before some anxious moments.

The 12th-seeded Aggies (29-25) held on for a 5-3 victory over 13th-seeded South Carolina (26-30) in Tuesday’s only game kicking off the five-day event that features nine ranked teams. A&M will play fifth-seeded Florida at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the first round.

A&M junior pitcher Shaylee Ackerman made sure the Aggies would face the 12th-ranked Gators by retiring the only five batters she faced for her first career save. The right-hander struck out three to end A&M’s seven-game losing streak in SEC tournament games, five of them by one run.

“It’s been a long time coming for us,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “For our team to fight, scratch, claw and get a win, it means a lot to me. It means a lot to our program.”

South Carolina was in position to keep A&M waiting as it outhit the Aggies 9-4, but the Gamecocks stranded 11 baserunners. South Carolina had runners on the corners with one out in the sixth, but Ackerman struck out cleanup hitter Katie Prebble, who had doubled in her last at-bat.

“What Shay came in and did tonight was absolutely amazing,” A&M sophomore third baseman Trinity Cannon said.

Ackerman relieved sophomore Grace Uribe, who relieved starter Emiley Kennedy (11-11) in the fifth inning with the bases loaded after the Gamecocks had scored three to pull within a run. The right-hander retired pinch hitter Kassidy Krupit on a groundout.

“I think for us to get out of that and still have the lead, it really helped us stay confident,” Evans said.

A&M had only four hits but added eight walks with half of those leading to runs. Three of them came home on Cannon’s third-inning double off the left-field fence for the game’s first runs. South Carolina had opted to walk freshman Katie Dack to face Cannon.

“We did a great job of taking advantages of the walks that we got and getting some timely hitting,” Evans said.

A&M had only a single by Dack through two innings, but South Carolina starting pitcher Leah Powell (7-12) lost command of her pitches in the third. Sophomore Maycie Allen and senior Makinzy Herzog both walked. All-American Haley Lee grounded into a forceout as the Gamecocks, who lead the SEC in turning double plays, didn’t have a strong relay to nip the hustling Lee at first base. A&M’s Morgan Smith struck out, but South Carolina intentionally walked Dack, who has 12 homers.

Koko Wooley’s speed helped A&M build its lead to 4-0 in the fourth. She walked, stole second and reached third on the catcher’s throwing error on her steal. Wooley scored on Cayden Baker’s groundout even though South Carolina third baseman Riley Blampied looked Wooley back to third before throwing to first.

South Carolina had A&M on the ropes in the fifth. Jordan Fabian and Hannah Kumiyana opened the frame with back-to-back hits. A groundout brought in the first run. Prebble and Maddie Gallagher added RBI hits to get the Gamecocks within 4-3. An error by shortstop Wooley and a walk loaded the bases, chasing Kennedy. But Uribe needed only two pitches to get out of the jam.

A&M stretched its lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the inning when South Carolina left fielder Prebble couldn’t catch Wooley’s sinking two-out liner that went for an RBI double, scoring Cannon who had singled.

NOTES — The Gators (41-15) took two of three against the Aggies at Davis Diamond on March 18-20. ... A&M graduate right-hander Kayla Poynter was named to the SEC community service team. The future teacher volunteers with the REVved Up to Read program at elementary schools.