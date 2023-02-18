CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Texas A&M softball team split a pair of games at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational on Saturday, beating South Florida 5-1 and falling to Nebraska 4-3.

A&M left-handers Madison Preston and Emiley Kennedy combined on a four-hitter against South Florida (2-5). Preston (2-0), a senior transfer from Arizona State, struck out six and walked one, allowing the four hits. Kennedy was coming off a complete-game victory over 10th-ranked Arizona, and the sophomore retired all nine batters she faced, striking out five to earn her first save.

The Aggies took control with three runs in the second as junior Rylen Wiggins hit a two-run homer and junior Trinity Cannon’s sacrifice fly scored sophomore Koko Wooley, who had tripled.

The Aggies finished 3-2 at the tournament, highlighted by victories over Arizona and 20th-ranked Central Florida on Saturday.

“I thought we had a lot of fight by our young owns,” first-year A&M head coach Trisha Ford said. “We’ll learn from this.”

Nebraska (5-4) beat A&M on a home run by Billie Andrews in the fifth inning that broke a 3-3 tie. A&M threatened to tie the game in the seventh after a one-out double by junior transfer Julia Cottrill, but Nebraska’s Courtney Wallace (4-2) retired the next two batters.

A&M took advantage of two walks and an error for two runs in the first inning, but Nebraska answered with three runs off sophomore right-hander Emily Leavitt, who recorded only two outs on a line-drive double play. Andrews hit a leadoff homer, her fourth of the season, and three straight doubles after the double play gave Nebraska the lead.

A&M tied it in the fourth on a double by Riley Valentine and a triple by fellow freshman Keely Williams, but Williams was thrown out at home on a double-steal attempt.

“We didn’t play well enough, honestly, to win that game,” Ford said. “We gave them runs, and we also ran into some [outs] on the base paths. Those little things are always the things that come back to nip you in the butt, especially on game five of a weekend.”

A&M senior Shaylee Ackerman, coming off a complete game against Central Florida, was the hard-luck loser. The right-hander (2-1) struck out four with no walks in 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits.

“She basically pitched that game for us,” Ford said. “It’s pretty close to being two complete games for us.”

A&M had 15 hits over the two games Saturday with two each by freshman Amari Harper, Williams, Cannon, Wiggins and Cottrill. Cannon had an RBI in both games.

A&M will play BYU at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in opening-round action of the Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral, California.