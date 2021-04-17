Texas A&M softball team drops series opener to Ole Miss 2-1

“We don’t expect her to be perfect,” Evans said. “We know she’s going to walk some kids. We know she hits kids, [but] she’s really good at getting herself out of jams.”

The way Herzog attacked Ole Miss batters “tells me that kid’s back and ready to go,” Evans said. “She deserves to win a game when she pitches like that.”

A&M’s offense didn’t allow Herzog or the defense any wiggle room.

“It’s tough when our offense doesn’t score many runs,” Evans said. “It does put a lot of pressure on the pitcher and the defense. It makes them have to be perfect. I know we can do a better job offensively.”

Southpaws have had A&M’s number recently. Last weekend, Auburn left-hander Shelby Lowe beat the Aggies twice — 3-1 and 6-2 while limiting A&M to nine total hits.

A&M, which has lost seven of its last nine, lost the opening game of an SEC series for the third straight time.

“We have to bounce back. That’s all there is to it,” Evans said.

NOTES — Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday. ... Ole Miss, which was picked to finish last in the SEC by the league’s coaches, is in fifth place. ... For the 20th time the Rebels held an opponent to one run or less this season. ... Ole Miss senior right-hander Savannah Diederich pitched a perfect seventh for her second save. ... The flags at Davis Diamond were at half-staff because of the Indianapolis shootings Thursday. ... The game’s start was delayed 20 minutes by rain.