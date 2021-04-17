Texas A&M softball team drops series opener to Ole Miss 2-1

The Texas A&M softball team painfully learned it’s much better to receive than give Friday night at Davis Diamond.
A&M took advantage of an Ole Miss error to tie the game in the sixth inning, but the Aggies returned the favor in the seventh as the surprising Rebels eke out a 2-1 Southeastern victory.
Ole Miss took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and kept it until A&M took advantage of an error by Ole Miss freshman second baseman Blaise Biringer to allow leadoff hitter Haley Lee to reach. Shaylee Ackerman, pinch hitter Morgan Smith and Kelly Martinez then strung together singles with pinch runner Taudrea Sinnie scoring on Martinez’s hit to tie the game.
But A&M’s good fortune didn’t last long.
Ole Miss’ leadoff hitter Tate Whitley reached to start the seventh inning on an error by A&M second baseman Ashlynn Walls. A&M pitcher Makinzy Herzog retired the next two batters, but the junior right-hander hit a batter and walked another to load the bases. Ole Miss’ Abbey Latham hit a wicked one-hopper that handcuffed A&M third baseman Dani Elder, rolling almost to second base and allowing Whitley to easily score the go-ahead run.
“It’s a really disappointing loss,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “Sometimes these close ones like this when you work so hard to get yourself back in it and tie it up and your pitcher’s dealing on the mound ... I mean, those are tough games to lose right there. Emotionally draining.”
Ole Miss (27-14, 9-7) got a six solid innings from senior Anna Borgen, who scattered six hits, struck out four and didn’t issue a walk. A&M (27-12, 5-8) managed to get only one runner in scoring position until the sixth. A&M had some hard-hit outs early, but Borgen (9-4) didn’t allow an extra-base hit as the left-hander kept A&M batters off balance.
“She started throwing that change-up for a strike, and that made it challenging,” Evans said.
Three of Borgen’s strikeouts came on change-ups as she outdueled Herzog (10-3), who allowed five hits, striking out four and walking five.
“Herzog was terrific on the mound and gave us a chance to win a ballgame,” Evans said.
Ole Miss nicked Herzog for a run in the second inning, but she pitched around two walks and a hit in the third, leaving the bases loaded. She allowed only one hit in the next three innings, building on the 13-strikeout, two-hitter she threw in an 8-0 victory over Sam Houston State on Tuesday.
Against Ole Miss, Herzog again looked more like the pitcher who had dominating wins over McNeese State, LSU and South Carolina, not the pitcher who gave up 14 runs on 12 hits with 11 walks, three hit batters and only four strikeouts in the six innings over four appearances before beating Sam Houston State.
“We don’t expect her to be perfect,” Evans said. “We know she’s going to walk some kids. We know she hits kids, [but] she’s really good at getting herself out of jams.”
The way Herzog attacked Ole Miss batters “tells me that kid’s back and ready to go,” Evans said. “She deserves to win a game when she pitches like that.”
A&M’s offense didn’t allow Herzog or the defense any wiggle room.
“It’s tough when our offense doesn’t score many runs,” Evans said. “It does put a lot of pressure on the pitcher and the defense. It makes them have to be perfect. I know we can do a better job offensively.”
Southpaws have had A&M’s number recently. Last weekend, Auburn left-hander Shelby Lowe beat the Aggies twice — 3-1 and 6-2 while limiting A&M to nine total hits.
A&M, which has lost seven of its last nine, lost the opening game of an SEC series for the third straight time.
“We have to bounce back. That’s all there is to it,” Evans said.
NOTES — Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday. ... Ole Miss, which was picked to finish last in the SEC by the league’s coaches, is in fifth place. ... For the 20th time the Rebels held an opponent to one run or less this season. ... Ole Miss senior right-hander Savannah Diederich pitched a perfect seventh for her second save. ... The flags at Davis Diamond were at half-staff because of the Indianapolis shootings Thursday. ... The game’s start was delayed 20 minutes by rain.