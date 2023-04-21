OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss junior Aynslie Furbush hit a walk-off, three-run homer to give the Rebels an 8-5 victory over 25th-ranked Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference softball action Friday night.

A&M (27-17, 8-11) took a 5-4 lead with a three-run homer by sophomore Allie Enright in the fifth inning, but the Rebels (27-19, 6-10) rallied to win the opening game of an SEC series for only the second time this season.

Ole Miss tied the game in the bottom of the fifth with help from A&M. Senior Mikayla Allee drew a leadoff walk. Freshman Jalia Lassiter reached on a fielder’s choice and moved to second on a passed ball. Ole Miss’ sophomore Lexie Brady singled to right field off Emiley Kennedy to drive in Lassiter and knot the score at 5.

The Rebels won the game in the seventh off sophomore right-hander Emily Leavitt, who relieved Kennedy to start the seventh.

Leavitt retired the first batter but hit Allee with a full-count pitch. Lassiter flew out, but Leavitt hit Brady with an 0-2 pitch. Furbush then hit a homer to left-center field for her fifth home run of the season.

A&M lost its fourth straight SEC game but had double-digit hits for the second straight game with an 11-8 edge on Ole Miss. Juniors Trinity Cannon, Julia Cottrill and Rylen Wiggins each had two hits. Fifth-year senior Morgan Smith drove in two runs, including an RBI single in the fifth. Cottrill started the rally with a one-out double, and Wiggins hit a two-out single to set the stage for Enright, who homered on a full-count pitch.

A&M was 3 for 9 with runners in scoring position and Ole Miss was 4 of 16.

Brady had three hits for Ole Miss. Freshman right-hander Grace Sparks (4-3), the Rebels’ fourth pitcher of the night, got the victory with 1 1/3 innings of one-hit relief.

A&M senior right-hander Shaylee Ackermann started and lasted 1 1/3 innings. Kennedy pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and two runs.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 5 p.m. but was moved back to 7:30 p.m. and eventually started at 8 p.m. due to rain. Game 2 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday.