Texas A&M softball team drops series opener at No. 4 Florida
Texas A&M softball team drops series opener at No. 4 Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Texas A&M softball team built a 3-0 lead, but Florida third baseman Charla Echols hit a three-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh to give the No. 4 Gators a 5-3 victory in their Southeastern Conference series opener Friday at KSP Stadium.

Game 2 is set for 3 p.m. Saturday with Game 3 at 11 a.m. Sunday. Both games will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM) with the series finale also on the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40).

A&M (31-18, 8-14) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on Kayla Garcia’s RBI single that drove in Bre Warren, who led off with a double. The Aggies added two runs in the third on Warren’s single that knocked in Haley Lee and Morgan Smith. Lee doubled, and Smith reached on a fielder’s choice groundball.

Florida (38-8, 17-5) got two runs back in the third on Hannah Adams’ RBI double and Kendyl Lindaman’s RBI single.

Florida reliever Katie Chronister (8-2) earned the win in the circle, throwing four no-hit innings with four strikeouts and two walks. A&M starter Makinzy Herzog (12-5) took the loss, allowing five runs on five hits and five walks with five strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings.

